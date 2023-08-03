300 Elektra Entertainment ups Aimie Vaughan-Früehe to EVP, head of promotion and streaming

300 Elektra Entertainment has promoted Aimie Vaughan-Früehe to executive vice president and head of promotion and streaming.

Vaughan-Früehe will oversee all radio promotion and streaming across the label group which includes 300 Entertainment, Elektra, Fueled by Ramen and Roadrunner Records. The diverse roster of artists includes Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Slipknot, The Highwomen, Turnstile, Twenty One Pilots, Young Thug, Bailey Zimmerman, and more.

Vaughan-Früehe will remain based in Los Angeles, reporting to 300 Entertainment co-presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab, as well as Elektra Entertainment president Gregg Nadel.

“At 3EE, we do things differently,” said Rayna Bass, Selim Bouab and Gregg Nadel in a joint statement. “First and foremost, we know we’re nothing without our people, and having a leader like Aimie help guide our strategy is critical to our continued success. Aimie has been instrumental in countless, culture-defining hits and having her – a proven promo maverick and force within the streaming space – on our side gives us a competitive edge. We look forward to even more acts across 3EE benefitting from her passion and expertise in this new, expanded role.”

Aimie Vaughan-Früehe said: “It’s been an incredible journey since [300 Elektra Entertainment chairman/CEO] Kevin Liles first brought me into the fold at 300 Entertainment, and I’m so excited for this next chapter that now also includes the storied legacy of Elektra. The opportunity to work with one of the most exciting and dynamic rosters across the entire 3EE family is really special. Thank you to the entire team and to Rayna, Selim, and Gregg for their support.”

A music industry veteran, Aimie Vaughan-Früehe first joined 300 Entertainment in 2018, serving as SVP of promotion where she led all promotion initiatives and strategy.

Prior to 300, Vaughan-Früehe spent 17 years as VP of promotion at Columbia Records, where she helped build the careers of artists such as Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, and more.