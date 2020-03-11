4AD signs London band Dry Cleaning

4AD have announced the signing of London band Dry Cleaning.

The group are fronted by Royal College Of Art graduate Florence Shaw and released two EPs, Boundary Road Snacks And Drinks and Sweet Princess, last year.

The label have announced the group are currently working on their debut album, plus details of a UK tour for this October. They are also playing in the US and Europe this spring and are scheduled for a number of festivals in the summer.

Dry Cleaning spoke to Music Week last year, read their On The Radar interview in full now.