US execs have revealed their hopes for the incoming administration’s support for the music industry.

Four years ago, Glassnote CEO and founder Daniel Glass tipped newly-elected Senator Kamala Harris as the future of the Democratic Party. With the former attorney-general of California on her way to the White House as Vice-President-elect to President-elect Joe Biden, Glass admits that he shed a few tears on the day the election result was called.

“It’s amazing, isn’t it?” he said. “My kids are ...