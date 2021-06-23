A&R Ericka Coulter joins Warner Records

Warner Records has hired Ericka Coulter as senior vice president of A&R.

Previously VP of A&R at Epic Records, Coulter is also the founder of live performance platform TheBasement Series that showcases emerging and unsigned talent.

“I’m a huge fan of Warner’s artist-centric approach and team,” said Coulter of her new role.

“I’m all about doing everything I can to bring out the best in every artist I work with – from helping them create, to finding every possible avenue of exposure and connection to move their careers forward. As a part of the culture, my main purpose has always been to get in this business and not only effect change, but to be a part of building new legacies.”

The exec will report to co-chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck in Los Angeles. “Ericka is an extraordinary champion of new talent,” he noted.

“She’s not only a great A&R exec, with a gift for discovering and nurturing amazing performers, but she’s taken her passion to the next level by creating a fantastic environment where artists can find the people and resources to develop long-term careers. Ericka has incredible drive and insight into what makes a hit record and what it takes to make an artist a star. Tom and I are very happy to welcome her into the Warner family.”

Earlier this week Warner Music Latin America announced its new president would be Alejandro Duque after veteran exec Iñigo Zabala stood down from the role.