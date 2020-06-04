Abbey Road Studios reopens under Covid-19 restrictions

Abbey Road Studios has reopened after implementing government guidelines for recording and production during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Music Week recently reported on the challenges faced by the studio sector during lockdown.

Abbey Road will have new operating guidelines that will allow for social distancing and create the safest possible working environment.

The iconic studios closed on March 24 as the lockdown was implemented. After more than 10 weeks, the Abbey Road team is welcoming back the creative community for recording and mastering.

Decca Records artist Melody Gardot was the first artist to record at Abbey Road. The jazz singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist was poised to record with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra when the Covid-19 restrictions came into place and the session was cancelled.

Gardot joined remotely from Paris, along with long-time collaborator Larry Klein, who joined from LA, both communicating with the engineers, Abbey Road team and musicians in London. It was the RPO’s first reunion since the lockdown.

Abbey Road Studios’ MD Isabel Garvey said: “Music is proven to help us get through difficult times, providing escape and easing our mood – so it’s never been more important than in the current circumstances. At Abbey Road, we’ve witnessed the creative community’s desire to create new music and communicate their feelings throughout this time, and we’ve received numerous requests from our clients to get back to work. So, we’re thrilled to have established new standards for safe recording and to re-open Abbey Road once more.”

Melody Gardot said: "Knowing that we are the first session back at Abbey Road Studios after its re-opening is an absolute honour. I was told that until Covid-19 the studio had never been closed for business in almost 90 years of operation. Even during WWII it stayed open. And the fact that we’re recording the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, helping get the musical community back on track in a way that is safe for all involved. It feels like we are touching history."

President of Decca Records, Rebecca Allen, added: “Decca Records and Abbey Road Studios have had a strong alliance for many, many years. We are thrilled that they are able to open their doors once again to allow the creation of music, and we are delighted that our own artist Melody Gardot, along with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, are working together to fill the studios once more with incredible artistry.”

