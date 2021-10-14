Abbey Road Studios unveils 90th anniversary celebrations

Abbey Road Studios has announced further details of the celebrations for its upcoming 90th anniversary.

Running across November 11 & 12, Abbey Road will welcome some of the leading players in the UK music industry, including Island Records, Universal Music Publishing Group, Pitchfork, The Ivors Academy, Spotify, PRS for Music, The MMF, AIM, Sound On Sound and Mix With The Masters as part of an event entitled Abbey Road Amplify.

The studios will open its doors to the next generation of artists, engineers and creatives for a free, two-day festival featuring masterclasses, interactive sessions, practical workshops, Q&As and live performances.

Alongside the Abbey Road team, some of the music industry’s leading names will share career insights from their personal journeys, as well as advice for up-and-coming talent and a range of live performances and showcases. Participants will be able to attend for free by entering a ballot and the festival will also be livestreamed on the Abbey Road Studios website.

Some of the key Abbey Road Amplify workshops and talks include a music production masterclass takeover of Studio Two by Mix With The Masters; Island Records’ How To Get Heard And Signed; The Ivors Academy’s Talking Songwriting; In Conversation With Spotify’s Bryan Johnson; and Abbey Road Production Hub’s The Path to Becoming An Engineer. Speakers include Steve Mac, Nile Rodgers, Maverick Sabre, Olivia Dean, Gracey, Donae’o, Fiona Bevan, Paul Epworth, Tiffany Calver, Abbie McCarthy, Rachel Chinouriri, Eddie Kramer, Steve Albini, Tony Visconti and Greg Wells, as well as composers Steven Price and James Newton Howard and Abbey Road engineers past and present.

Studio Three’s live room will host the Abbey Road Red Playroom - showcasing the latest music tech products, innovations and alumni from the studios’ tech incubator.

In addition to the Amplify programme, Abbey Road will be hosting a variety of broadcasts and live events across week commencing November 8. These include Tim Burgess’ Twitter Listening Party, Edith Bowman’s Soundtracking podcast, a Tortoise ThinkIn music tech special and the Girls Twiddling Knobs podcast, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tim’s Twitter Listening Party Live at Abbey Road will discuss The Fall’s Bend Sinister with special guests Brix Smith, Steve Hanley and Simon Wolstencroft.

Head of brand & communications, Mark Robertson, said: “As Abbey Road turns 90 this year, much of our focus is on the future and creating opportunities to inspire and inform the next generation of artists, songwriters, composers and producers. We’ve been fortunate to host 90 years of music innovation and creativity within our walls so, along with friends across the industry, we’re sharing our knowledge and experience to help empower emerging talent as they begin their journeys.”