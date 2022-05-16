Above & Beyond launch Reflections label for ambient music

Electronic music trio Above & Beyond have launched Reflections, the third label under the Anjuna umbrella alongside flagship labels Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep.

The Anjuna company was founded by the Grammy-nominated group in 2000. The announcement of the new imprint coincides with Above & Beyond’s double single, Morning in Deira / Time Heals.

Reflections was created as a fresh imprint to release their ambient and downtempo output. The name for the label is taken from the title of a track on Flow State, Above & Beyond’s 2019 album, which has over 300 million streams.

The imprint aims to tap into the trend for downtempo music on DSPs that took off during lockdown, alongside neo-classical acts such as Max Richter.

“Our two record labels, Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep were born on the dancefloor,” said a statement from Above & Beyond. “For over 20 years these labels have taken us, our music, and our artists, to dancefloors across the world. The third Anjuna record label is our new downtempo and ambient imprint called Reflections, and we are delighted to share it with you. Reflections is born from all those moments in between the dancefloors - the mornings after, the nights apart, the journeys shared along the way. Those moments of Reflection.”

Reflections is born from all those moments in between the dancefloors - the mornings after, the nights apart, the journeys shared along the way Above & Beyond

“This is a genre that we have a history in and one we belong in,” said manager James Grant, co-founder of parent company Involved Group. “If you look back on what we've done, on the Above & Beyond albums, there's always been two or three standout downtempo tracks that have connected really well. Then, with everyone stuck at home, people had this sort of music on in the background while they were working. Mood listening became a really big thing.

“So lots of things conspired to make Reflections feel like a good idea at the right time. A lot of our artists just started naturally sending us this kind of stuff. Yotto, for example, wrote a chill-out album which he sent to us when we were already planning this label.”

Yotto’s record Erased Dreams will be the first album on the Reflections label.

Acknowledging the discussion of wellness and mental health, and the part music can play, Reflections’ label manager Penny Longstaff added: “Alongside the music, we’ll be releasing, a lot of which is going to be conducive to sleeping, relaxing, and focusing. We're also launching a host of curated mood-based mixes. That just opens up so many new avenues of who we can reach with the music.”

Longstaff’s quest for fresh talent on the imprint is backed by Anjunadeep A&R Dan Curpen, company label director Allan McGrath and Anjunadeep label manager Dom Donnelly.

Reflections is working with acts including Northling, Jessie Marcella and Lyndsie Alguire.