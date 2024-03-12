Absolute Label Services makes three key hires

Absolute Label Services has added three new key members to its London-based team.

Dominic Squire joins as senior label manager. Squire has previously held roles at Ninja Tune, Full Time Hobby, Believe and, most recently, BMG, where he served as senior international marketing manager, supervising numerous Top 10 charting projects across multiple territories.

Jimmy Smith has been hired as a campaign coordinator. He was previously a member of the artist relations & services team at Apple-owned services and distribution company Platoon.

Finn Peat has joined the Absolute Label Services digital rights team in his first role in the music industry.

It’s been a busy start to the year for Absolute, with a lot of exciting campaigns in the pipeline for 2024 Mark Dowling

Absolute director Mark Dowling said: “It’s been a busy start to the year for Absolute, with a lot of exciting campaigns in the pipeline for 2024. As our business continues to grow, we’re delighted to be able to welcome Dominic and Jimmy to the team. Their combined industry experience is sure to be of huge benefit to our clients. We’re also pleased to be able to give Finn his start on what promises to be a successful career in the industry.”

The independent music services company was reacquired from Utopia Music by its leadership team last summer.

Absolute Label Services’ current and recent client base ranges from developing talent such as The Reytons, Immi Dash and Edbl to established names including Alice Cooper, Hybrid Minds, Thousand Foot Krutch, Sea Power, Kula Shaker, Bananarama, The Damned, PP Arnold, Kaiser Chiefs, Feeder and Busted.