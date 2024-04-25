Absolute Label Services partners with Universal on Jack Savoretti's first Italian language album

Absolute Label Services has partnered with Universal/Capitol Records Italy for the release of Jack Savoretti’s first ever Italian language album.

The deal covers the UK and Ireland, and will see Absolute manage the distribution, marketing and promotion of the album, titled Miss Italia, across the two territories.

Absolute has a longstanding relationship with Jack Savoretti and his managers Niko Michault and Danielle Livesey at PUSH Music Management. Absolute was a label services partner for two of his UK Top 10 albums, Written In Scars and Sleep No More.

Savoretti’s new album, which acts as a tribute to his Italian father, who recently passed away, will be released on May 17.

Three singles have already been released – album opener Come Posso Raccontare, Senza Una Donna (Without A Woman), which features Italian superstar singer-songwriter Zucchero, and Ultime Parole, featuring Natalie Imbruglia, which went live on April 12.

Ultime Parole is supported by a multi-territory marketing campaign, with Savoretti and Imbruglia lined-up for appearances and performances on Chris Evans’ Virgin Radio Breakfast Show in the UK, and Fiorello on Rai 2 in Italy.

A combined monthly listenership of over eight million and fan reach of over one million followers will also be enabled through a collaborative social media and digital marketing campaign.

The album will be supported by an extensive European promo campaign more broadly, with sold-out shows across Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Poland.

We needed a special treatment for a special album Daniele Menci

Absolute MD Henry Semmence said: “The team here at Absolute are thrilled to be working with Jack again. Having been part of the original team that broke him in the UK, we are excited that UMO/Capitol Italy had the faith and confidence in our label service's record with Jack and countless other artists to partner with us for the release of this wonderful new album.”

Daniele Menci, Capitol Records Italy label director, said: “When Jack decided to write an album which explored his Italian roots and created a real bridge between his two worlds, Capitol Records Italy was immediately involved. The journey to the final music has been rewarding and inspiring, and created a sense of family that was necessary to bring into the UK in the right way. That’s why we decided to approach Absolute, instead of going through the normal channels. We needed a special treatment for a special album and I am extremely happy to have found a great partner in Henry and his team.”

PUSH Music Management’s Niko Michault and Danielle Livesey added: “For the past decade, in some shape or form, Absolute has supported us in building Jack’s career and business so it's wonderful to be releasing his new album, Miss Italia, together. We always have an incredible experience working together as we share the same values, and their unparalleled expertise and passion are going to be a real asset for this project.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Henry Semmence, Jack Savoretti and Niko Michault