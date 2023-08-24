Absolute Label Services pays tribute to Dianne Bonney

Absolute Label Services is mourning the loss of valued team member Dianne Bonney, who passed away on August 22 after a period of illness. She was 39 years old.

A native Australian, Bonney relocated to the UK in 2007 and started the successful drum & bass label Audioporn with her husband and music producer Shimon.

A first class honours graduate, Bonney joined Absolute in January 2016 as a label manager. She quickly rose through the ranks to become head of digital operations, and then head of digital.

She is survived by her two-year-old son, Jack.

Our industry is poorer without Dianne, and we will miss her greatly Absolute Label Services

The Absolute Label Services team paid tribute to Dianne Bonney.

“We are all devastated by the loss of such a cherished member of our team and a truly vibrant person,” said the company. “Dianne’s family and friends all have deep roots and great success in the music industry, and we know they are all so proud of the amazing career she forged for herself.

“Dianne was a tremendously creative, knowledgeable, tenacious colleague, who worked incredibly hard to get to the top of her game. She was very proud of being a woman in music – and one in such an influential position. She did not take that responsibility lightly; she was an inspiration to her team.

“More than anything, she was a strong and supportive colleague, who wanted the best for everyone. Our industry is poorer without her, and we will miss her greatly. Her legacy will forever remain alive in our business and in our hearts.”