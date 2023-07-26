Absolute Label Services signs Finbar Furey

Absolute Label Services has signed a new deal with Irish musician Finbar Furey.

Furey is known for his work as lead singer and songwriter of The Fureys, whose past include The Green Fields Of France, When You Were Sweet Sixteen and The Lonesome Boatman.

Furey established himself as a solo artist in the mid-1990s and his most recent album was 2018’s Don’t Stop This Now.

Furey, who has topped the charts in his home country and expanded into acting, is set to celebrate his 77th birthday with new album Moments In Time, set for release in September. Absolute Label Services will provide marketing and distribution.

Absolute managing director Henry Semmence said: “It’s a great honour to be part of the team that is helping to bring this wonderful new album to market. It is a great record that truly showcases this iconic singer and musician whose pedigree is second to none."

Furey’s manager, Suzanne Doyle, said: “Finbar is very pleased that Absolute came on board for his new album, Moments In Time. Having worked with major labels over the last 50 years, he’s now very comfortable with a label services company like Absolute. He admires Absolute’s commitment to staying independent in a corporate environment, and is impressed they have both the time and interest to deliver his album to a wider, global audience.”

Finbar Furey said: “I remember playing golf with Henry Semmence in Ireland many moons ago… Still waiting for the return match though!”

Absolute was recently reacquired by Semmence and its leadership team, following its sale to Utopia in 2022.