Absolute partners with Pink Moon Records on vinyl release for hit musical Standing At The Sky's Edge

Absolute Label Services has partnered with Pink Moon Records in association with Various Productions and the National Theatre for the vinyl release of the official cast recording of Standing At The Sky’s Edge.

Recorded live at Sheffield Theatres over three evenings in December 2022 and mixed at Yellow Arch Studios in Sheffield, the Olivier Award-winning stage musical is now available as a double-disc gatefold vinyl.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge is a new British musical directed by Sheffield Theatres’ artistic director, Robert Hastie. It features songs by Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley.

Written by Chris Bush as a love letter to Sheffield and the city’s iconic Park Hill Estate, Standing At The Sky’s Edge is currently playing in London’s West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre until August 3, 2024.

First commissioned by Sheffield Theatres and Various Productions, Standing At The Sky’s Edge had its world premiere at the Crucible Theatre in 2019. Following a sold-out run, it returned to the Crucible Theatre in December 2022, selling out again, before making its London premiere in the National Theatre’s Olivier Theatre in early 2023. The production made its West End debut at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on February 9, 2024.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge won Best New Musical at the 2023 Olivier Awards, with Sheffield singer-songwriter Richard Hawley and Tom Deering also winning Best Original Score and New Orchestrations. Previously, it has won the 2020 South Bank Sky Arts Award for Theatre and Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards in 2019.

It’s a privilege to be able to take this work to market and give it a life beyond the show itself Fraser Ealey

Fraser Ealey, Absolute senior label manager, said: “It’s been great to be involved with such a decorated production. The quality and popularity of Richard Hawley’s work is well known but these versions of his songs, delivered by the cast, band and crew of Standing At The Sky’s Edge in the context of a really compelling story, really puts them in a brand-new perspective. It’s a privilege to be able to take this work to market and give it a life beyond the show itself.”

Rupert Lord, Various Productions producer, said: “Working with Absolute to date has been fantastic, and we’re really pleased with the impact they’ve been able to have when it comes to producing and delivering the original cast recording. Their expertise and infrastructure has been vital. We look forward to the continued roll-out of the campaign.”

Alongside the vinyl edition, the official cast recording of Standing At The Sky’s Edge is available to stream via Spotify and on CD.