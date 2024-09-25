ADA appoints TikTok exec Corey Sheridan as global head of commerce & revenue

ADA has appointed TikTok exec Corey Sheridan as global head of commerce & revenue.

Sheridan will oversee the company’s commercial relationships & strategy, helping drive revenue and maximising the potential of music releases by the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group.

Based in Los Angeles, he reports to ADA President Cat Kreidich.

Cat Kreidich said: “I’ve had the privilege of knowing Corey for years, and he’s always stood out as a visionary leader with an ability to anticipate industry shifts and trends. His deep-seated passion for indie music, combined with his unique digital and social experience and influential relationships across labels, artists, and platforms, make him an invaluable force on our team. As we continue to take ADA into the future, his leadership will be instrumental in driving commercial success and generating new revenue opportunities for our partners.”

"I'm thrilled to be joining the all-star ADA leadership team,” said Corey Sheridan. “They have a clear vision and unmatched drive to strengthen what a distribution company can offer. I'm grateful to Cat for entrusting me with this vital responsibility and am excited to have the opportunity to unlock even more value for the artists and labels we superserve."

Most recently, Sheridan served as a senior executive on TikTok’s global music strategy team at the intersection of commercial, business development and operations. During his time in this position, he secured partnerships with Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music for TikTok’s Add to Music App feature.

For the previous three-and-a-half years, Sheridan led the North America TikTok music operations teams as TikTok's first head of music operations, responsible for editorial, programming, partnerships and artist support. He oversaw music partnerships for the recorded music business and the artist community.

During his time in this position, he was a key player in partnerships such as SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, Rosalía Motomami TikTok LIVE, Camila Cabello x TikTok LIVE:Familia and The Weeknd Experience.

Prior to TikTok, he led operations and partnership teams at UnitedMasters, SoundCloud, The Orchard and IODA.