ADA Benelux inks distribution deal with Disruptive Records

Disruptive Records has signed a distribution deal with ADA Benelux.

Warner Music’s independent artist and label services division has linked up with the mood music label, which covers chill house to lo-fi hip-hop and also boasts the imprint Andante Piano.

“We're very happy to join forces with the ADA Music and Warner Music Benelux team for distribution and to help our artists reach their full potential globally," said Ivo Adelaar, owner of Disruptive Records.

"It’ll be an exciting step forward for Disruptive Records and Andante Piano to be part of a forward-thinking global music company, with its large network and an incredible major infrastructure. With this partnership, we’re looking forward to working together and to elevating our catalogue to reach new audiences and levels of success.”

Disruptive Records was founded in 2020 and its roster includes Wänderlost, LOEF and Sad Ezra, while Andante Piano boasts Anna Sofia Nord and Ron Adelaar.

“I’m delighted that Ivo chose ADA Music as a partner to further develop Disruptive Records," said head of ADA Benelux, A&R & Business Development, Sander Stijnen.

"The label has seen impressive growth in its first year and we cannot wait to start collaborating on forthcoming releases.”

Late last year, ADA announced it was expanding its operations to Japan, launching a dedicated division in the country.