ADA expands presence in Southeast Asia with enhanced operations in Indonesia and Thailand

ADA is expanding its Southeast Asian footprint with enhanced operations in Indonesia and Thailand.

As part of this initiative, the global independent music distribution and artist services arm of Warner Music Group has appointed Rasti Sryantoro as head of ADA Indonesia and Arisa Maruekatat as head of ADA Thailand, while finalising several strategic deals in the region.

In Indonesia, Sryantoro has nine years of experience in the music industry, having worked at Sony Music and AMity Asia Agency. She was the founder of Sofar Sounds Jakarta.

In her new role, Sryantoro will develop tailored strategies to elevate Indonesian music, helping artists gain visibility in both regional and global markets.

To strengthen its presence in Indonesia, ADA has extended its partnership with DPM, one of the country’s largest music companies, to amplify its artists. This collaboration connects ADA with 28 independent record labels, including VMC, Le Moesiek Revole, Sani Sentosa Abadi, Graha Prima Swara and Pelangi Records. It focuses on enhancing the international profiles of Indonesian artists such as Armada, Marcell, Ada Band, Dewa, Andra & The Backbone and many more.

ADA has also announced an exclusive deal with metal trio Voice of Baceprot (VOB) (pictured), the first Indonesian band to perform at Glastonbury. “Through this partnership, ADA is committed to amplifying their impact, driving a stronger presence in Indonesia and internationally,” said a statement.

In Thailand, Maruekatat steps into the role of head of ADA Thailand, with 18 years of experience in business development and content acquisition from key positions at LINE TV, TikTok and GMM Grammy.

“Her expertise will be instrumental in expanding ADA Thailand's footprint and developing service offerings to empower independent artists while nurturing long-term relationships with partners,” said a statement.

Additionally, ADA, in collaboration with Warner Music Asia, has completed a strategic deal with GMM Music, the largest independent label in Southeast Asia. This partnership grants ADA local and global digital distribution rights to GMM Music's extensive catalogue on major platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

ADA will be one of the sponsors of the upcoming Maha Rasop Festival 2024 on November 23-24 at ESC Park, Bangkok.

Sarah Ismail, head of ADA Asia, said: “Expanding our operations in Indonesia and Thailand is a crucial step in our strategy to empower artists and elevate their music on the world stage. We are excited to welcome Rasti and Arisa, whose expertise and vision will undoubtedly drive our mission forward in these vibrant markets.”

Cat Kreidich, president of ADA, added: “These strategic appointments and partnerships reinforce our dedication to the Southeast Asian music scene. We look forward to the incredible talent that will emerge from this region as we continue to support and collaborate with local artists and labels.”