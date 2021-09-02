ADA signs global distribution deal with Never Seven

Warner Music’s ADA UK has signed a global distribution deal with “genre-defiant” record company Never Seven.

Never Seven is led by music curator, artist manager and label exec Jasmine Srih and marketing and A&R exec George Quann-Barnett, who co-founded the new label with UROK’s Sam Eldridge. ADA has an existing relationship with Eldridge on Foundation FM Records.

Jasmine Srih and George Quann-Barnett said: “We're incredibly excited to be working with the forward-thinking team at ADA to deliver the vision for our label. We're passionate about providing a platform to pioneer innovative artists, an ethos that we’ve already seen is shared by both Sam and Warner Music UK. There's no better team to actualise our ambition, and we can't wait for everyone to see what's next."

Tony Harlow, CEO, Warner Music UK, said: “The partnership with Never Seven allows us to not only extend our relationship with Sam, but enables us to keep championing independent voices that deserve to be heard. Everyone at WMUK and ADA is looking forward to working with Jasmine and George to bring these unique voices to a global audience.”

I’m looking forward to working with Warner Music and the ADA team to propel these artists to greatness Sam Eldridge

Sam Eldridge, president, UROK Group, said: “Jasmine and George’s ability to tap into the musical zeitgeist and identify exciting new talent that will connect with audiences is impressive. We’re incredibly ambitious for Never Seven, and I’m looking forward to working with Warner Music and the ADA team to propel these artists to greatness.”

The first two releases from Never Seven are Joviale’s sophomore EP Hurricane Belle and Claire, the debut EP from San Francisco-based Kezia.

It follows the announcement that Warner Music Group’s independent artist and label services division has signed a distribution deal with Sam Eldridge and Becky Richardson’s Foundation FM Records. The label, an offshoot of Foundation FM, was set up to help address gender bias and boundaries in broadcast and champion female talent in the underground music scene.