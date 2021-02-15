ADA/Warner Music Australia partner with Teamwrk Records to distribute rising rapper Masked Wolf

Teamwrk Records and ADA/Warner Music Australia have today (February 15) announced a new partnership to work together in Australia/New Zealand with Sydney rapper Masked Wolf.

Recently signed to Warner Music’s Elektra Records for the rest of the world, Masked Wolf’s Astronaut In The Ocean has amassed over 100 million global streams across all platforms (with over 2 million streams a day).

Speaking about the partnership, Jae Butt, manager of Masked Wolf & Head of A&R at Teamwrk Records said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with ADA/Warner Australia to distribute Masked Wolf throughout ANZ. Our goal at Teamwrk has always been to build and establish artists from the ground up and we have found the perfect partners to join with us in taking Masked Wolf to the next level.”

Anthony Staun, head of streaming at Teamwrk Records added: “This has been an incredible moment for not only Australian HipHop but also locally grown artists in general. We have seen unprecedented growth and numbers overseas and we are excited to partner with a local major that will help mark MW’s home country with the same success.”

Astronaut In The Ocean is also currently at No.22 on the Global Spotify chart, No.2 on the Global Spotify Viral chart, No.1 on the Global Shazam Hip Hop Chart and No.3 on the Global Shazam Top 200 chart. Astronaut In The Ocean is also sitting at No.7 on the Australian Spotify Viral chart, No.44 on the Australian Spotify Top 200 chart and No.36 on the Australian Shazam Top 200 chart.

Dan Rosen, president of Warner Music Australia commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Masked Wolf to the ADA/Warner Australia family and to partner with Teamwrk Records. It is incredible to see the impact that Masked Wolf is already having around the world, and we cannot wait to work together to build his success here in his home country.”

Ben Ralph, general manager of ADA Australia, added: “It is such an exciting time for Masked Wolf, who is currently creating a truly global moment. I’m looking forward to working with the amazing Teamwrk crew and excited for what we will achieve together for Masked Wolf in AU/NZ!”