ADA Worldwide appoints Marcus Siskind and Adriana Sein to leadership roles

ADA Worldwide has announced a reimagined leadership structure.

Marcus Siskind has joined the company as head of US, overseeing business development and label management. Adriana Sein has been appointed as head of international, focused on the company’s global business.

Both Siskind and Sein are based in New York and will report directly to ADA’s president, Cat Kreidich.

“The independent music community is a vital part of Warner Music Group’s global business, and this move ensures that ADA is set up to continue super-serving our label partners and artists in the long-term,” said Kreidich. “With Marcus and Adriana at the helm, we’ll be organised to work even more strategically across the organisation—accelerating our global capabilities and local impact as we push full speed ahead. I am thrilled to welcome these deeply respected, forward-thinking executives to the ADA family.”

As head of US, Siskind will be charged with leading business development, growing the company’s stateside roster across both label and direct artist signings. He will also head up label management, fostering relationships and providing ongoing marketing and product management support to ADA’s many partners.

“I’m excited to join the ADA team and help lead this first-rate organisation alongside Cat and Adriana,” said Marcus Siskind. “As an entrepreneur who’s spent my career championing artists and creatives through my own independent ventures, I’m well-versed in the needs and opportunities in this space. I look forward to working closely with our label partners and artists to continue empowering the incredible talent of the indie community.”

As head of international, Sein serves as a central point across the global organisation, working closely with international MDs to support artists and partners around the world. In this capacity, she will utilise her extensive marketing experience which includes breaking artists like Rosalía, Lil Nas X, and The Kid Laroi. ADA recently expanded to Benelux, Latin America, Portugal, Spain, Asia, Japan, France, Russia and Italy.

“The influx of international business driven by the digital era requires indies to be nimble and capable of meeting tomorrow’s demands,” said Sein. “With Cat, Marcus, and the expertise of the ADA team, I’m confident that we will be able to do just that. I’m eager to connect the dots across the organization and help elevate some fantastic music, together with our global partners and artists.”

Siskind and Sein will also be tasked with the development and implementation of ADA’s updated tools and technology as the company modernises these capabilities as part of the reimagined structure.

Siskind has established himself as a key figure in the indie community, brokering deals and joint ventures with eOne, InGrooves, BMG, and more. Having started out with the launch of his independent music and management company Mass Appeal Entertainment, his experience includes working with artists such as Ne-Yo, DJ Khaled, Pitbull, Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Backstreet Boys, Token, Sevyn Streeter, and others. He remains CEO of Groundwerk, the hybrid music company he founded in 2018.

Sein served four years as VP of international marketing for Sony Music Entertainment. Her diverse experience includes overseeing global affairs for Columbia Records and spearheading global campaigns for superstars like Beyoncé, Pharrell, AC/DC, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Leon Bridges, as well as breakout acts Rosalía, Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi, 24kGoldn and Dominic Fike.

In addition to these appointments, Jeremy Sponder joins ADA from UMe as VP of catalogue; Samantha Moore joins from The Orchard as Kreidich’s chief of staff; and Kyle Aycock has been promoted from VP to SVP of finance at ADA.