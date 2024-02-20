ADA Worldwide to provide global distribution for South Coast Music Group

ADA Worldwide has agreed a global distribution deal with South Coast Music Group (SCMG).

Founded by industry veteran Arnold Taylor, SCMG is home to rising hip-hop talent including Dustystaytrue, DeeYounginn, Luclover and Big Mali, who recently supported Sexxy Red on her nationwide tour.

Cat Kreidich, president, ADA Worldwide, said: “Arnold is an entrepreneur who had a vision and carved his own unique path in the industry. A decade in, and South Coast is thriving. We’re thrilled he’s entrusted ADA to support and grow his business and put our firepower behind the rich talent coming out of the Carolinas. We share a deep love for the music and can’t wait to help these artists break through and connect with fans everywhere.”

Arnold Taylor added: “SCMG is excited to begin our partnership with ADA. Their goals, persistence, drive, and perseverance match our SCMG brand. This will only strengthen our journey to SUCCESS we are embarking on!”

After a successful career which included roles at Epic, Republic, Interscope, Def Jam and Blackground Records, Taylor founded South Coast Music Group in 2014 as an expansion of his South Coast Marketing group. SCMG launched the careers of DaBaby (who remains signed to SCMG/Interscope) and Toosii (SCMG/Capitol).

ADA is the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group. The latest agreement follows recent global deals with 10K Projects and Rostrum Records, adding to a list of partners that includes Sub-Pop, VP Records, Mute, Chocolate City, and many more.