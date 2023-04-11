AEI Ventures launches as investment arm to support music and hospitality sectors

AEI Music, an independent music and media company that owns and operates electronic music labels and brands including Drum&BassArena, UKF and NCS, has launched a new investment arm.

AEI Ventures aims to support the next generation of founders in the music and hospitality industries. It will focus on investing in companies created by those with little experience in the traditional music and hospitality sectors. Emphasis will also be placed on working with those from historically excluded or marginalised backgrounds.

The company’s independence will continue with AEI Ventures, with funding raised by reinvesting profits from AEI Music. Founders and businesses backed by AEI will join a collaborative network of innovators, receiving mentorship, peer support and funding.

AEI Ventures has launched two years after the opening of The Halley, a community space in East London for music-driven creatives, artists, and businesses. With collaborations already emerging from The Halley community, the hub will also serve as an incubator for potential AEI Ventures investment.

Diluk Dias, co-founder & CEO at AEI Music, said: “We’ve always found the most success when working with those that come from outside of the traditional sectors we operate in, whether that’s founders or even our internal staff. With the launch of AEI Ventures, we’re expanding this approach beyond the niche dance music industries we’ve traditionally operated in, to bring more outsiders inside across music and hospitality.”

The launch of AEI Ventures is a crucial next step in our mission to transform the culture of the music industry Sarah Cole

Sarah Cole, chief operating officer at AEI Music, added: “The launch of AEI Ventures is a crucial next step in our mission to transform the culture of the music industry. For too long, the access needed to get a foot in the door or investment to reach the next level has been limited for many communities. We are excited to play a part in changing this.”

Celebrating 25 years of business this year, AEI was founded by James Cotterill and Diluk Dias following the launch of the online drum & bass website and community Drum&BassArena. The pair have now spent over two decades developing businesses and partnerships with founders that take a “fresh and disruptive approach”.

These include Luke Hood, who launched UKF, one of the first YouTube music brands at the age of 16; Billy Woodford, who created record label and copyright-free music platform NCS; and Amin Hamzianpour and Nicholas Sonuga, who launched membership music studios The Qube. AEI also partnered with Cirque Du Soul founders Will Weaver, Luke Wolfman and Jack Burbage to launch El Dorado, the trio’s first music festival.

The Halley will be hosting an open day on May 25 for those interested in membership or investment.

Attendees can also find out more about The Halley Growth Membership, which provides discounted membership fees to local Hackney freelancers, artists, businesses and organisations, with extra focus placed on those from historically marginalised communities.