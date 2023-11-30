AI-generative music creation label Boomy teams with ADA on distribution

Boomy Corporation, an AI-generative music creation platform, label and publisher, has formed a distribution partnership with ADA Worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement with Warner Music’s independent distribution and services arm, Boomy’s A&R team will bring artists and exclusively curated music from the Boomy roster to ADA.

With the support of ADA’s global network, select Boomy artists will be distributed and marketed across platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal, TikTok, Meta/Instagram, Deezer, Snap, and many more.

“The first-of-its-kind deal represents WMG’s interest in unlocking new possibilities to enhance creativity while protecting the rights of artists,” said a statement from the major. “Boomy does not train models on copyrighted musical works without permission from rights-holders. Instead, Boomy’s AI systems enable human creators from all over the world to make their own original music, even if they lack expensive tools or a formal music-making education.”

Boomy co-founders Alex Mitchell and Matthew Santorelli said: “We are proud to partner with ADA, which shares our desire to nurture unique talent, while supporting a creative group of AI-empowered artists. This partnership will lead to incredible opportunities for Boomy artists to reach new audiences and help amplify how they make and share their music. We look forward to collaborating with ADA’s talented team.”

ADA president Cat Kreidich added: “We’re living in an incredibly exciting moment at the nexus of music and technology. We’re learning, we’re experimenting, and we’re responsibly exploring ways to meet this moment. The Boomy team is providing artists with the tools to unleash new forms of creativity, and we’re excited to help take that to the next level, bringing the best of Boomy to the marketplace in an impactful and strategic way.”

Some of the first artists to benefit from this new partnership include Jelie, a rapper, producer, and sound engineer from Denver; Katirha, a German artist and harpist involved in music production and composition; Lightfoot, a producer/beat-maker from Boston; Paperboy Prince (pictured), an artist, rapper and entrepreneur; and Plague of Grackles, a musical project combined with human intervention to produce a mixture of techno and lo-fi tunes.