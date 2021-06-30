AIM and Shesaid.so launch new partnership

Shesaid.so and AIM have formalised their longstanding relationship with a new partnership, bringing together the two communities they represent – independent music businesses and women and gender minorities around the world working in the music industry.

According to the announcement, both Shesaid.so and AIM “share a mission of uniting and empowering underrepresented communities in music to create a more equitable industry and level the playing field in music”.

Through this new partnership, the two organisations’ memberships will be brought closer together, sharing expertise, knowledge and contacts.

This new partnership comes after years of AIM and Shesaid.so working closely together. Shesaid.so’s 2019 Alternative Power 100 Music List was revealed at that year’s AIM Connected conference, honouring a diverse range of creatives and industry professionals from music including AIM’s COO Gee Davy.

AIM and Shesaid.so are offering each other’s communities discounts, speaking opportunities and a range of benefits.

Shesaid.so members will now get a 25% discount on the AIM Rightsholder Membership joining fee, which gives them access to knowledge, people and platforms, radio producer contact lists (BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, 6 Music, Virgin, Radio X and more), a way to release their BBC live performances with no advance cost, and many other benefits.

It also provides them with access to knowledge and skills through bursary and subsidised tickets to AIM events, including its headline music business conferences and AIM Academy programme.

AIM members will now get 25% off Shesaid.so’s annual membership cost, giving access to the private Shesaid.so international community, exclusive content, events, discounts and more. Discounts cover memberships for individuals (including non-female identifying) and businesses.

There is also a 15% discount on advertising employment opportunities through Shesaid.so’s Job Portal – helping to encourage diverse applicants from Shesaid.so’s global network of professionals.

Paul Pacifico, CEO of AIM, said: “We’ve been supporters of Shesaid.so and the amazing work they’re doing for a long time, and now it’s a real pleasure to have them officially join the fold as a Community Friend of AIM. The global community they have built up shares a common sense of independent spirit and innovation with our members. Bringing our two communities together through this partnership is a logical step that will benefit everyone involved.”

Andreea Magdalina, founder of Shesaid.so, said: “We have been ‘friends of AIM’ for many years now, and it's a thrill to finally make our friendship official! Sending a warm welcome to AIM and looking forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with AIM and its members.”