AIM announces Equality, Diversity and Inclusion programme

The Association of Independent Music (AIM) has announced the launch of a full Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Training Programme.

Led by diversity consultants Arit Eminue and Vick Bain, EDI Level-Up is a curated programme that promises to break down barriers, and help participants create work environments where 'Conscious Inclusion’ is embedded into their businesses.

The series forms part of the increased set of commitments to social justice - particularly anti-racism - made by AIM in the wake of the tragic events of last summer and its reflections from the Show Must Be Paused campaign and Black-Out Tuesday.

"The independent community is founded on the principle that all voices should be heard and respected," said AIM CEO Paul Pacifico. "AIM has campaigned for many years on multiple aspects of social justice and inclusion. These sessions come from our acknowledgement that we cannot ever rest on our laurels and that we need to do more to ensure an ever more equitable, diverse and inclusive independent music community.”

A more diverse music industry is not only morally the right thing to do, it is better for business and will result in more creativity and brilliant music in the years to come Vick Bain, F List For Music

The full programme consists of seven sessions - five of which form a ‘core curriculum’, which will be available for free to ensure everyone is included. Two additional sessions are being offered to senior executives and leaders from the AIM community to address the specific challenges of implementing positive change.

The five ‘core curriculum’ sessions help identify and challenge biases, and empower people to discuss race and ethnicity and how it fits into the wider context of the music industry, while the two additional sessions for industry leaders are "essential for decision-makers who want to make a positive change in their companies".

Eminue, director, DiVA Apprenticeships, said: “Creating working environments where staff from all backgrounds can thrive is a win-win for business and talent. I hope these training sessions will support teams at all levels to implement actions within their sphere of influence that will contribute towards a more inclusive working environment.”

Bain, founder of the F List For Music, added: “Independent record labels are the foundation of the music industry, developing talent, investing in musicians' careers with their time, energy and money. It is therefore vitally important those labels are switched onto the benefits of diversity and inclusion and it's hugely reassuring that AIM have facilitated these training sessions for their members. A more diverse music industry is not only morally the right thing to do it is better for business and will result in more creativity and brilliant music in the years to come."

The full programme is as follows:

Core Curriculum

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 -?Unconscious Bias?(Free)

Wednesday, September 8 -?Let’s Talk About Race (Free)

Wednesday, October 6?-?Foundations of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion?(Free)

Wednesday, December 1 -?Dignity at Work?(Free)

Wednesday, February 9, 2022?-?Recruitment and Inclusive Workplace (Free)

Additional Sessions For Leaders

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 -?Equality, Diversity and Inclusion for Leaders

Wednesday, March 9, 2022?-?Dignity at Work for Leaders

AIM members can find more information and sign up here.