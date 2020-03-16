AIM Awards return for 2020 with new remix category

The Association Of Independent Music's (AIM) awards will return for their 10th year this September and are introducing a new category.

The AIM Independent Music Awards will take place at London's Roundhouse on September 3, where Best Independent Remix will be up for grabs for the first time.

Submissions are now open for many of the 2020 categories, including Best Live Act, Best Independent Video and Best Independent Album. The deadline for entries is 11:59pm on April 20 and submissions are open to both AIM members and non-members.

“This year is the AIM Awards’ 10th Anniversary and there is much to celebrate," said AIM CEO Paul Pacifico.

"AIM is in great shape and so is the UK’s independent music community at large, which continues to foster such amazing talent on both the creative and commercial sides of the industry. Our return to the Roundhouse enables us to mark this milestone in style while giving the industry’s brightest and best the platform they deserve.”

The full list of awards for 2020 are as follows:

Best Independent Label

International Breakthrough

Innovator Award (in association with Amazon Music)

Outstanding Contribution to Music (in association with Merlin)

PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist

Best Independent Video

UK Independent Breakthrough (in association with YouTube Music)

Best Creative Packaging

Best Live Act

Best Independent Album (in association with Spotify)

Indie Champion (in association with MCPS)

One to Watch (in association with BBC Music Introducing)

Best Independent Track

Best Independent Remix

Pioneer Award

Best Small Label

Best [Difficult] Second Album

By Paul Stokes