AIM Connected conference returns with Merlin's Jeremy Sirota and UK Music's Jamie Njoku-Goodwin

The Association of Independent Music has announced the return of its flagship independent music conference, AIM Connected. The one-day multi-room online event takes place on March 11, 2021.

The first speakers and sessions have been confirmed, featuring a range of industry leaders and experts.

AIM’s TED-style Strong Opinions format of quick-fire keynotes returns for 2021, alongside a range of panel discussions, case studies of independent success stories, practical workshops, in-depth interviews and focused one-on-one networking sessions.

The first wave of industry leaders delivering Strong Opinions includes: Merlin CEO Jeremy Sirota; UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin; executive director of Jazz Re:freshed and AIM board member, Yvette Griffith; founder of Unheard Voice, Marsha Ramroop; and Chantal Epp, founder of Click ‘n’ Clear.

Panel discussions and practical workshops will cover a range of topics including maximising livestreaming opportunities, employee wellbeing under Covid, the changing face of distribution, how to get a business investment ready and how to work back catalogue.

One-on-one networking sessions will be taking place throughout the event. Networkers are already confirmed from companies including TikTok, Soundcloud, Bandcamp, Deezer, Blackstar, Mute Records and Believe Digital amongst others. There will also be a chance for attendees to socialise online with peers and speakers and make new connections.

This event is a key date for anyone looking to build a business in music Paul Pacifico

AIM CEO Paul Pacifico said: “Since Covid-19 struck early this year, we have rapidly built a strong platform for high-quality delivery of our conferences online, ensuring they continue to deliver key knowledge, skills and contacts for our members and the wider industry. Our headline music business conference, AIM Connected, launches with a very exciting and wide-ranging line-up of inspiring, expert speakers. This event is a key date for anyone looking to build a business in music, and the virtual delivery has now made it accessible for a wider audience of music professionals and entrepreneurs than ever.”

Subsidised tickets are completely free for full AIM Members (Rightsholders and Distributors) as well as Friends of AIM. Tickets will be available to Associate Members at a 50% discount on the non-member price.

Merlin and PPL are event partners.

