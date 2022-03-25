AIM hires Esta Rae as senior events manager

The Association of Independent Music (AIM) has appointed Esta Rae as its new senior events manager to drive vision and strategy across its programme of events, conferences and the AIM Independent Music Awards.



Rae has worked for over 10 years in grime and hip-hop events and artist management. Recently, she worked for entertainment platform GRM Daily on its podcasts and flagship events, including the 2017 and 2018 Rated Awards, and 2020 and 2021 GRM Galas.



AIM said her experience "will be instrumental in the organisation’s continued drive to widen its scope, increase the diversity of its audience and include previously unserved music communities".

At AIM she will lead on strategic vision and management of AIM’s Independent Music Awards ceremony, which champions independent music, as well as the organisation’s wider conference and events programme, including AIM Connected, AIM Sync and Future Independents. She will also oversee AIM’s involvement with wider industry conferences, including partnership events such as this year’s Liverpool Sound City and The Great Escape.

Rae has been a key player in launching The Originals Festival, which is now in its second year and attracts over 4,000 annual attendees. Her other experience includes projects with the Black Entertainment Television network on the BET Awards, and with Island Records on Da Come Up, a talent show for up-and-coming hip-hop and R&B artists judged by music professionals Julie Adenuga, Posty, Sincere and Alex Boateng.

Esta Rae said: “Events are a major part of entertainment so being appointed in this role, I want to push the boundaries in terms of how events are delivered, visualised and captured by the onlooker and those involved. My whole career has been centred around the independent community.The artists and entrepreneurs are recognised but I want to make sure the scale is made even wider and ensure the diverse audiences and community are commended for the value that they continue to add.”

Paul Pacifico, CEO at AIM, added: “We are all delighted to welcome Esta on board and look forward to utilising her invaluable years of experience in events management. Rooted in independent music, her background helping to promote and celebrate diverse communities and culture brings a specialist knowledge that will help AIM realise our vision to further strengthen the events programme.”