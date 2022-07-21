AIM Independent Music Awards 2022: Wet Leg, Dave, Nova Twins, Knucks and FKA Twigs among nominees

The AIM Independent Music Awards nominees have been revealed, as the event is set to return in-person at London’s Roundhouse on September 28.

The nominees list includes a series of double-nominees, including Wet Leg, Nova Twins, Knucks, Children of Zeus, Taahliah, Jeshi and Nilüfer Yanya, as well as previous winners Dave and FKA Twigs.

A brand new category, Best Independent EP/Mixtape, has a line-up of contenders including Joy Orbison, Surya Sen, Wesley Joseph and more.

Children of Zeus, Warmduscher, Knucks, Nova Twins and Wet Leg will vie for UK Independent Breakthrough in association with YouTube Music.

After garnering critical acclaim for their releases, Black Country, New Road, Jana Rush, Nilüfer Yanya, Ross From Friends and Tirzah are all nominated for Best [Difficult] Second Album in association with BBC 6 Music.

International Breakthrough in association with Deezer will see Amyl & the Sniffers, Blxst, Kokoroko, Mdou Moctar and Mitski compete for the trophy.

Best Independent Track in association with Meta is a diverse shortlist, including Anz, Overmono, Knucks, Wu-Lu and more.

Best Independent Album in association with Spotify recognises artists including Boj, Cleo Sol, Dave, Emma-Jean Thackray, Mustafa and Sault as nominees for their latest LPs.

The Best Live Performer decision will once again be put in the hands of fans, who can vote for their favourite act here.

The AIM Awards will showcase and celebrate the incredible talent and resilience of the community, as well as saluting the most exciting future stars. The evening will also include a live show open to the public, with performers and ticket info to be revealed very soon.

AIM Awards 2022 nominees

UK Independent Breakthrough in association with YouTube Music

Children of Zeus (First Word)

Warmduscher (Bella Union)

Knucks (No Days Off)

Nova Twins (Marshall Records)

Wet Leg (Domino Recording Company)

International Breakthrough in association with Deezer

Amyl & the Sniffers (Rough Trade)

Blxst (Red Bull Records)

Kokoroko (Brownswood Recordings)

Mdou Moctar (Matador Records)

Mitski (Dead Oceans)

Best Independent Track in association with Meta

Anz - You Could Be (ft. George Riley) (Ninja Tune)

Dave - Starlight (Neighbourhood Recordings)

FKA Twigs - Tears In The Club ft. The Weeknd (Young Recordings)

Jeshi - Protein feat. Obongjayar (Because Music)

Knucks, SL - Nice & Good

Nova Twins - Antagonist

Overmono - So U Kno (XL Recordings)

Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

Wu-Lu - Broken Homes (Warp Records)

Yves Tumor - Jackie (Warp Records)

Best Independent EP/Mixtape

FKA Twigs - Caprisongs (Young Recordings)

Joy Orbison - Still Slipping vol.1 (XL Recordings)

Surya Sen - At What Cost? (Skint Records)

Taahliah - Angelica (Untitled Recs)

Wesley Joseph - Ultramarine (Eeviltwinn)

Best Independent Album in association with Spotify

Boj - Gbagada Express (Moves Recordings)

Children Of Zeus - Balance (First Word)

Cleo Sol - Mother (Forever Living Originals)

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together (Neighbourhood Recordings)

Dave Okumu - Knopperz (Transgressive)

Emma-Jean Thackray - Yellow (Movement)

Mustafa - When Smoke Rises (Young)

Nilüfer Yanya - Painless (ATO Records)

Sault - Nine (Forever Living Originals)

Walt Disco - Unlearning (Lucky Number)

Best [Difficult] Second Album in association with BBC 6 Music

Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There (Ninja Tune)

Jana Rush - Painful Enlightenment (Planet Mu Records)

Nilüfer Yanya - Painless

Ross From Friends - Tread (Brainfeeder)

Tirzah - Colourgrade (Domino Recording Company)

Best Independent Remix

ATO - No Caroline remix' (Flohio) (MCMXCV)

Erike de Casier - Polite (Mura Masa Remix) (4AD)

Ibeyi - Lavender & Red Roses ft. Jorja Smith (Champion Remix) (XL Recordings)

MF Doom - Gazzillion Ear (Thom Yorke Man on Fire Remix) (Lex Records)

Shygirl - BDE (Kaydy Cain Remix) (Because Music)

One To Watch in association with BBC Introducing

Barry Can't Swim (Technicolour / Ninja Tune)

Jeshi (Because Music)

Léa Sen (Partisan Records)

Nia Archives (Hijinxx)

Taahliah (Untitled Recs)





