AIM Independent Music Awards reveals Entrepreneur, Boutique Label & Most Played New Artist nominees

The AIM Independent Music Awards has unveiled the final batch of nominees for 2024, ahead of the ceremony at London’s Roundhouse on October 17.

Nominated for Best Independent Label in association with BBC 6 Music are Heavenly Recordings, Ninja Tune, Partisan Records, Sub Pop Records and Transgressive Records. You can see the labels’ representation in the earlier batch of artist nominees here.

AIM has unveiled a new category for 2024 – Best Independent Record Store – which aims to celebrate the crucial role independent retailers play, both as key commercial partners for the sector and as hubs for local music communities.

The category’s first ever nominees are Drift in Totnes, Honest Jon's in London’s Ladbroke Grove, Manchester-based Piccadilly Records, Rough Trade Bristol, and Hackney’s Stranger Than Paradise Records. The award acknowledges independent record retailers' increasing high street numbers, with ERA counting 461 stores nationwide in 2023, a 10-year high, as well as the continuing resurgence of physical music formats.

AIM has also revealed the shortlist for Best Creative Campaign, a key category that shines a light on innovation and creativity in independent release campaigns. Chrysalis Records is nominated for supporting Bodega's Our Brand Could Be Yr Life with its ATM-themed artwork, alongside Dead Oceans for creating events and special editions for Slowdive’s Everything Is Alive.

Also recognised for Best Creative Campaign are Identity Music for building hype for Lofi Girl’s Snowman with cryptic messages, Warp Records for immersive installations for Aphex Twin’s EP Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760, and Young for Sampha’s Lahai album campaign, documented in his Wave Therapy radio show in collaboration with Apple Music.

The Music Entrepreneur Of The Year award highlights individuals who have shown considerable innovation within or for the independent community. This year’s nominees are Andrew Batey (co-founder and co-CEO of Beatdapp), Atlanta Cobb (founder & director of Music Industry Mentor), Colin Batsa (president and chairman of EGA Distro), Meg Carnie (studio manager, co-founder and Artist Manager at South Lanes Studios) and Tom Allen (president, Downtown Royalties and financial services at Downtown Music).

This year’s Best Boutique Label (in association with Qobuz) nominee list sees innovators AD 93, home of Damsel Elysium and Joanne Robertson, and Houndstooth, whose roster covers artists ranging from Call Super and Scaler. The shortlist also includes LAB Records (Antony Szmierek, BEKA, The K’s), New Soil (Theon Cross, Tumi Mogorosi, Ill Considered), and Sonic Cathedral (Dot Allison, Deary, Whitelands).

Best Boutique Label (in association with Qobuz)

AD 93

Houndstooth

LAB Records

New Soil

Sonic Cathedral

PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist

Barry Can’t Swim (Ninja Tune)

Coach Party (Chess Club Records)

Far From Saints (Ignition Records)

Popeth (Recordiau Côsh Records)

Tom A. Smith (TYM Records)

Best Independent Record Store

Drift

Honest Jon's

Piccadilly

Rough Trade Bristol

Stranger Than Paradise Records

Music Entrepreneur of the Year

Andrew Batey (Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Beatdapp)

Atlanta Cobb (Founder & Director, Music Industry Mentor)

Colin Batsa (President and Chairman, EGA Distro)

Meg Carnie (Studio Manager / Co-Founder / Artist Manager - South Lanes Studios)

Tom Allen (President, Downtown Royalties and Financial Services, Downtown Music)