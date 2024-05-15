AIM Independent Music Awards to return in October 2024

The AIM Independent Music Awards returns on October 17 at London’s Roundhouse.

Submissions are open via www.aimawards.co.uk and close at 11:59pm on Wednesday, June 12.

Best Independent Label, Best Creative Campaign and Music Entrepreneur Of The Year will honour the teams behind the success, while Diversity Champion and Independent Music Champion will recognise those who go above and beyond.

One To Watch, Independent Champion, Diversity Champion and Music Entrepreneur of the Year categories are totally free to enter. AIM’s Rightsholder and distributor members can enter all categories free of charge.

Last year’s highlights included Björk winning the public-voted Best Live Performer award, delivering a heartfelt speech on independence whilst praising her longtime label One Little Independent.

Best Independent Album was picked up by British Rap artist Avelino (Oddchild Music / More Music Records) for God Save The Streets, followed by his live performance looking back at 50 years of hip-hop.

Enny won Best Independent EP/Mixtape, while Ezra Collective collected the trophy for Best Creative Campaign.

Hospital Records picked up Best Independent Label celebrating three decades at the vanguard of drum and bass.

We’re incredibly honoured to give emerging and established independent superstars a platform Gee Davy

Stormzy won the inaugural Diversity Champion award in 2022 for his ongoing work through the charity #Merky Foundation and #Merky Books, including the Stormzy Scholarship. Black Lives in Music CEO’s Charisse Beaumont was recognised last year for her work supporting Black creators and industry professionals.

Previous AIM Independent Music Awards winners include Arlo Parks, AJ Tracey, Dave, Idles, Little Simz, Christine and The Queens, Jorja Smith, Stormzy, and more.

Gee Davy, AIM’s interim CEO, said: “We’re delighted to bring the AIM Independent Music Awards back to a seminal music venue to once again celebrate and champion UK independent music’s innovative and diverse talent. We’re incredibly honoured to give emerging and established independent superstars a platform, as well as shine a light on the pioneering minds driving the whole industry forward. With the free-to-submit and publicly voted categories, everyone can be a part of the AIM Independent Music Awards.”