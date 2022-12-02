AIM names Nina Radojewski as head of membership

The Association of Independent Music (AIM) has appointed Nina Radojewski as head of membership.

Having previously served as AIM’s professional development lead, Radojewski will oversee the creation and execution of the organisation’s membership strategy, working to build and mobilise its member community of independent music businesses and entrepreneurs.

The new head of membership role brings together AIM’s membership, events and marketing & communications functions. Radojewski will be responsible for managing these areas, as well as continuing to lead professional development initiatives for members such as the AIM Academy and the Associate Members’ Knowledge Base.

Radojewski first joined AIM in 2016, before being promoted to professional development lead in 2021. She has been a member of UK Music's Education and Skills Committee since 2018 and was appointed chair in January 2021.

Over her past six years with AIM, Radojewski has worked to reposition the AIM Academy, devising a programme of all-day events and online learning courses. She has helped build partnerships with various education establishments, including working with Middlesex University to co-launch a Music Business MA this year, and has represented AIM at industry events, most recently speaking at Iceland Airwaves.

Currently, Radojewski is leading the development of AIM’s Amplify apprenticeship programme in partnership with Amazon Music and Women in CTRL, which has been spearheaded by AIM’s chair Nadia Khan.

Radojewski will report directly to AIM’s CEO and COO. Her appointment follows the organisation’s recent move to its new headquarters in Camden.

AIM’s outgoing membership manager, Jude McArdle, will move on to her next challenge at the start of December, after over five years in the role.

Nina Radojewski said: “The new head of membership position draws together all the strands of services that AIM delivers to members more holistically. I’m really excited to step into the role and to continue to work and build strong relationships with our incredible community of independent music businesses, artists and entrepreneurs. The professional development programme we have built over the past few years has become a core part of the membership offering and I am looking forward to using everything I’ve learnt to support the members, as well as the team.”

AIM’s outgoing CEO Paul Pacifico added: “It has been fantastic to see Nina’s growth over her time at AIM and this role rightly recognises the skills and experience she has acquired. Since the reboot of AIM’s professional development programmes in 2017 that Nina led under the AIM Academy banner, she has been instrumental in establishing AIM as a centre of excellence in lifelong learning and raising the bar in best practices across the independent music community. This new role formalises much of the work Nina already does within the AIM team as a connector and supporter of the team and wider community and will bring together all aspects of our work into a more cogent delivery structure.”