AIM partners with Tileyard North to support independent sector in the region

The Association of Independent Music (AIM) is partnering with Tileyard North to help support the independent sector in the North of England.

AIM will have a dedicated space at Tileyard North, which opened in 2023 with plans to become the UK’s largest creative community outside London. AIM’s director of business development & partnerships, Ben Wynter, who orchestrated the partnership, will split his time between London and Wakefield as he continues to oversee the organisation’s Regions And Nations programme in the area.

There will be a series of collaborations between AIM and Tileyard, and AIM members will have access to discounted rates on both permanent and 'plug-and-play' creative space at Tileyard North.

The initiative is aimed at helping AIM and Tileyard’s joint commitment to supporting the music industry in the region, and is set to begin with a roundtable event designed to establish AIM in the North.

Partnering with Tileyard North is also part of AIM’s 2022 AGM commitment to better serve members in all UK regions and nations through developing networks and facilitating greater access to resources for independent companies in the North.

“At our 2022 AGM, we pledged to strengthen our engagement with regions and nations outside London and the Southeast of England,” said Wynter. “Our collective aspiration is to eliminate the necessity for talented creatives and industry professionals to relocate to London in pursuit of success. Instead, we want to support them to thrive locally, with AIM , contributing to the development of sustainable economies and ecosystems throughout the UK. Our heartfelt thanks go to Nick and Emma at Tileyard North for affording us this remarkable opportunity, aligning with our shared mission to to support the growth of the vibrant and flourishing music community in the North of England. I am confident that the exceptional facilities and burgeoning communities taking shape at Tileyard North will offer AIM members unparalleled opportunities for genuine success."

Nick Keynes, co-founder of Tileyard North, commented: "As long time supporters of all that AIM does to help independent musicians and labels, Tileyard is delighted to announce our new 2024 partnership with this fantastic organisation. Ben Wynter’s vision is completely aligned with ours and his pledge to build a home for AIM at our Tileyard North campus in Wakefield is testament to our shared aspiration to increase the opportunities for creative talent to thrive in the North of England. With AIM being front and centre of our growing Tileyard North community, our commitment is absolute and we cannot wait to start working together on this joint mission!”