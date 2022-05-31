AIM releases final wave of speakers and sessions for Future Independents conference

Executives from YouTube, Spotify, Meta, PPL, and Amazon Music will join keynote speaker Kamille at the Association of Independent Music (AIM)'s Future Independents conference.

Held virtually on June 8, the conference is aimed at giving artists, labels, managers and music entrepreneurs access to knowledge that could help them 'level up' in music.

Newly announced for the line-up are panels and workshops from Spotify UK and Ireland's music strategy and operations lead Lucy Blair, YouTube Music's UK label relations manager James McGuinness, and Meta's music label partnerships lead Josh Nicoll.

Additional speakers include representatives of independent labels Anjunabeats, Black Acre, Cooking Vinyl and Soundway Records; Chloe Mykel, CEO and founder of artist relations agency 1994 Collective; Tiago Mathias, creative manager at digital agency Blackstar, whose work includes projects with Arlo Parks, Charli XCX and Blur; plus Siofra McComb, founder of creative services company Positive Subversion.

Grammy and BRIT-award winning singer, songwriter and music entrepreneur Kamille is this year’s keynote speaker, and will be interviewed by Radio 1’s Jess Iszatt.

Panel discussions will explore How to Get Involved at International Showcases, The Power of Short Form Video, Building a Brand For Long-Lasting Superfans, and Radio in 2022.

Meanwhile, Richard Leach, general manager of Curve, will present a Royalties Made Easy workshop, and RightsHub CEO Lee Morrison will lead a session titled Seize The Data: Secure The Bag, helping creators manage data associated with and generated by music in order to ensure they get paid what they are entitled to.

Ben Wynter (pictured), AIM’s entrepreneurship and outreach manager, said: “The biggest barrier to success for people from diverse backgrounds is access to information. With Future Independents, AIM is not only breaking down that obstacle but is also providing top quality speakers to share their experience and advice on how to succeed in music.

“Music entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of the industry. They are the risk takers and the innovators who drive the industry forward and create new trends, as epitomised by our keynote speaker Kamille. I am excited to see us build on the success of the first Future Independents last year as we go even bigger in 2022, when the exclusive Associate Membership and Knowledge Base launches more widely.”

The conference will take place virtually from 10am-6pm on Wednesday, June 8 and is free to attend.