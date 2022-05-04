AIM's Future Independents conference to return for second year

Future Independents, the Association of Independent Music (AIM)’s digital conference, is set to return for its second year on June 8 2022.

The event aims to provide attendees with the knowledge and connections they need to level up in the music industry, whether starting out or looking to progress to the next step in their career.

It will be broadcast online from 10am to 6pm BST and is free to attend.

This year’s keynote speaker is Camille Purcell, known professionally as Kamille (pictured), a Grammy and BRIT Award-winning singer, songwriter, economist and entrepreneur, known for her work with the likes of Dua Lipa, Little Mix and Stormzy. She will be interviewed by Radio 1 presenter Jess Iszatt, who presents and produces the BBC Music Introducing in London show.

Topics covered include #CreateSuccess – Set Up Your Business And start Making Money, Breaking Beyond Borders – A Look At Why International Showcasing Is Important And How You Can Get Funded To Do It, and Know Your Stitching From Your Duetting – The Power Of Short Form Video Content.

In addition, there will be networking opportunities throughout the day, with attendees able to pre-book meetings with industry experts, and practical workshops hosted by AIM’s partner organisations, including Spotify, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube Music.

Esta Rae, AIM’s senior events manager, said: “With this year’s Future Independents we want to build on the success of last year, reaching an even wider audience of creators and entrepreneurs and helping them to learn the rules of the game. Improving access to industry knowledge and networking opportunities is essential to building a fairer, more diverse, and thriving independent music scene. We’re very excited to welcome Kamille for this year’s keynote, as a creative and entrepreneur who embodies AIM’s values, not only in her own career as an artist and songwriter but in her work fostering new and exciting talent.”

Last year's conference featured keynote speeches by YouTube and Google’s global head of music, Lyor Cohen, founder of Women in CTRL & chair of AIM, Nadia Khan, and founder of Because Music, Emmanuel de Buretel.