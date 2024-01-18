AIM teams with Institute of Contemporary Music Performance on music business courses

London-based contemporary music school the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) and the Association of Independent Music (AIM) are teaming up to support the next generation of music industry talent.

AIM and the ICMP are partnering on three music business courses.

Commencing in 2024, the partnership will cover ICMP’s core music business courses, the BA (Hons) Music Business and Entrepreneurship, the BA (Hons) Music Marketing and the BA (Hons) Live Event and Festival Management.

Through the upcoming collaboration, students on each of the three courses will benefit from opportunities to get involved in AIM’s programme of events designed to help independent creators and entrepreneurs develop their careers.

Students will also be able access and make connections within AIM’s network, with AIM organising talks by university guest speakers from its membership. The first of these took place in late 2023, with AIM head of membership Nina Radojewski (pictured) speaking to students at a packed lecture theatre at ICMP’s Kilburn campus.

AIM previously collaborated on an ICMP Music Business and Entrepreneurship scholarship for aspiring music entrepreneurs. The two organisations also launched an industry placement programme in 2022, which has created two month-long placements for the university’s music business students to gain professional experience with AIM’s rights-holder and distributor members.

This is another important step in AIM’s ongoing commitment to opening access to knowledge and resources in order to support the thriving independent community of the future Nina Radojewski

AIM represents more than a thousand music industry businesses and entrepreneurs within the UK independent sector, where many ICMP students and alumni build their careers.

Nina Radojewski said: “We’re excited to strengthen AIM’s longstanding relationship with ICMP and build on our existing work together to support the next generation of music entrepreneurs. We hope that the new partnership will help students starting out in their careers by allowing them to learn directly from leading figures in independent music and to develop their knowledge across various areas of the business. This is another important step in AIM’s ongoing commitment to opening access to knowledge and resources in order to support the thriving independent community of the future.”

Ken Foreman, ICMP's associate dean and the programme leader of the BA (Hons) Music Business and Entrepreneurship, said: “We are delighted that AIM is partnering on these three inspiring programmes. AIM represents many different organisations operating within the independent sector and leads the way when it comes to best practice in the industry. Partnering with them will bring our students into their network and give them brilliant opportunities to develop their careers with their support.”

James Brister, ICMP’s industry liaison manager, said: “We have a fantastic partnership with AIM which has seen our students benefit from meeting leading industry professionals alongside getting involved in industry events and more. It’s an exciting time for us to develop this relationship further by partnering on these programmes.”