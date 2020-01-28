AJ Tracey and manager Andy Musgrave to star at AIM Connected 2020

AJ Tracey and his manager Andy Musgrave will appear at AIM’s upcoming AIM Connected conference.

The pair will take part in the keynote session, where they will discuss the rapper’s career as an independent artist.

AJ Tracey starred on the cover of Music Week last year ahead of the release of his debut album, which hit No.3 and has sold 115,023 copies to date, according to the Official Charts Company.

As a result of massive exposure last summer, Ladbroke Grove became Tracey’s biggest single. Its sales count currently stands ad 1,046,183 units. In November, Tracey sold out two nights at Alexandra Palace.

Musgrave manages Tracey through his company Supernature, which is expanding into label services.

AJ and Andy’s achievements speak for themselves Paul Pacifico, AIM

AIM’s CEO Paul Pacifico said: ”AJ and Andy’s achievements speak for themselves. With a strong independent spirit and keen business savviness, they are a brilliant example of the ongoing success of UK independent music. We’re delighted to have them addressing our audience of innovative small-businesses and entrepreneurs at AIM Connected this year.”

Focusing on business, tech and people, AIM Connected 2020 is to divert away from panel discussions, focusing on presentations, case studies, workshops and networking sessions. Young Turks founder Caius Pawson and Amazon Music’s Ivy Taylor are among the execs scheduled to appear.

Subscribers can read Music Week’s AJ Tracey interview in full here.