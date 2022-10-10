Akira Records targets expansion as it approaches 10th anniversary

London-based independent Akira Records has its sights on expansion as it approaches the 10th anniversary of the label next year.

It has announced the signing of Jasmin Jethwa, who has released her first single on the label, Golden.

Akira Records was founded in 2013 by Stevie McMinn, a member of the band Mt. Wolf, a promoter and an A&R at Sony Music. The roster includes artists such as Phoria, Henry Green, Ghostly Kisses, Mt. Wolf and Modernlove, who have just sold out their first UK tour.

Akira is now moving more substantially into physical music releases, and has curated gigs planned for next year to celebrate the anniversary.

“I don’t like to think of myself as a traditional A&R or industry type,” said McMinn. “I’ve always felt more of a passionate outsider. We’ve tried to create a label for artists by artists, everyone who works for me is either an artist or musician themselves, or works very closely with them, and I’ve only ever signed artists I absolutely loved and I think the artists have realised and appreciated that.”

On the signing of Jasmine Jethwa, he said: “We’re hugely excited about working with Jasmine, she is a unique talent and her music has a timeless quality to it. The first time we heard her voice and her songs, it made a lasting impression on us and we knew we had to do everything in our power to work with her.”

Jasmine Jethwa said: “Stevie and Joey are brilliant. I couldn’t be more excited about releasing these songs with them. I feel very lucky to be working with such supportive people whose priority is always the music.”

Jasmine Jethwa released her debut EP Hurricane in 2020. She headlines St Pancras Old Church in London on December 8.

PHOTO: (L-R) Joey Arnold (Akira) Liv Lyons (lawyer), Stevie McMinn, Alex Zinovieff, Stuart Clarke (management), and Jasmine Jethwa.