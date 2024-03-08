Alan McGee and Martin Glover launch Creation Youth label

Former Creation label boss and artist manager Alan McGee has teamed with Grammy-winning producer and Killing Joke bassist Martin ‘Youth’ Glover on a new label.

Creation Youth has been launched in collaboration with music industry figures Richard England and Nick Lawrence.

The label will combine the A&R skills of McGee (Oasis, Primal Scream, Jesus And Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine) and artistic and production skills of Youth (Paul McCartney ,The Verve, Pink Floyd, Toots Hibbert). They will have the support of A&R and label manager Richard England, founder of Cadiz Music, and A&R and business/finance management boss Nick Lawrence, founder of BigStar Business Management.

“The label will utilise the collective skills, experience and network of the four founders, to build an eclectic roster of both legendary and emerging recording artists,” said a statement.

Alan McGee said “Looking forward to this! I have been friends with Youth since 1980, he is my friend and also one of my heroes. The first record we have made together for the label is the Forgotten Pharaohs album, which is already record of the year for me.”

Youth said: “We are excited and psyched to execute this ambitious and visionary artistic venture. Working with Alan for decades has always been a great experience. He is unmatched, with a passion and genius for music and bands, management, labels and publishing. He always brings an inspirational connection with artists when he enters the room. It was inevitable we would start a label together, our shared age, taste and passion for music always shines through when we get together.

“Combined with my experience in production and labels, Nick Lawrence’s razor-sharp business acumen and Richard England’s cutting-edge backline label experience make us a formidable team. We will put out great music from late legends, plus new and established artists, all committed to making beautiful noise.”

Richard England said “It is a remarkable honour and privilege, after running Cadiz Music for over 20 years, to now be part of Creation Youth. Especially to work with Alan, Youth and Nick, all trailblazing music legends and geniuses!”

Nick Lawrence added: “Honoured to be working with these amazing individuals in the development of an imprint with musical integrity and diversity at its very core.”

Music releases will be presented in both physical and digital formats for album projects, along with a subscription-based singles club curated by Alan McGee.

Creation Youth has lined up initial projects and releases from Jamie Reid, Forgotten Pharaohs, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Bad Fractals and Sonny E. There are future projects in development Zoe Devlin, Merry McLeod, Brix Smith and KT Raban.

PHOTO: (L-R) Alan McGee, Nick Lawrence, Richard England, Youth