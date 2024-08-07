Alcopop! Records reveal landmark signing of AI act KLEM Kolectiv

Alcopop! Records exec Jack Clothier says the label is exploring the possibilities of artificial intelligence as he welcomed the signing of AI act KLEM Kolectiv.

The landmark signing means that Alcopop! Records is the first UK-based independent record label to sign an AI act.



The anonymous KLEM Kolectiv have also been signed to Irish independent record label Strange Brew. Their first single Cyberstalkin’ Queen came out independently in June as a free download on SoundCloud, where it has clocked up more than a million streams.

Rather than fear AI, we're working with KLEM Kolectiv to explore the effects that it might have, and investigate the impact that generative AI tools are having on the music industry Jack Clothier, Alcopop! Records



Follow-up Oppenhaimer,featuring vocalist Day-V, will be released digitally on September 20, with a limited physical NFT release through Alopop! Records.



KLEM Kolectiv plan to donate any proceeds from their music to Orquesta Juvenil Del Sodre Uruguay. They state that their reason for existence is to document the impact of AI on music and art.

Alcopop! Records label manager Jack Clothier said: "AI is undeniably experiencing such a huge cultural explosion right now, and hate it or embrace it, there's no doubt that it's going to play a massive part in the music industry going forward. As the saying goes, you can't put it back in the box...so rather than fear it, cover our ears, and pretend it's not happening, we're working with the good folk at the Kolectiv to explore the effects that it might have, and investigate the impact that generative AI tools are having on the music industry, to inform our policy makers about how they can best protect the rights of professionals in the creative and cultural industries, and to flag and disrupt the exploitative mechanisms that are already impacting the world of music... and y'know, this seemed a fun way to do it."

KLEM Kolectiv said: “Music, stories and art have been the threads that have bound the fabric of society together since time immemorial. Now as we witness the weft and warp of that fabric change irrevocably, as counterfeit threads are shot through the weave, we observe, we learn, we create, and now we choose to act. We are KLEM.”

The group are set to apper at Output Music Conference in Belfast on November 12.