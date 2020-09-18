Alec Boateng departs BBC Radio 1Xtra

Alec Boateng has officially left his role at BBC Radio 1Xtra.
Music Week broke the news of his impending departure from his position as head of A&R at Atlantic back in March, and since then speculation has mounted about a new venture alongside his brother Alex, who has left Island Records.
Alex Boateng has stayed within Universal Music Group, and reports that the brothers are set to front a new Def Jam operation in the UK continue to circulate.
Alec Boateng hosted a show as Twin B on 1Xtra and the station paid tribute on Twitter, posting: “Much love and respect Twin – you will be missed and good luck for your next move!”
In recent months, Atlantic has hired former Spotify and Apple Music exec Austin Daboh and A&R director Rich Castillo – who drove the signing of Tion Wayne – as the major prepares for life without Boateng.
Music Week has approached the Boateng brothers and Universal for comment. Look out for more on this story very soon.
A sad day here at @1Xtra as we say goodbye and a massive thank you to Twin B????— BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra & Asian Network Press Office (@BBCRadio1PR) September 18, 2020
Much love and respect Twin - you will be missed and good luck for your next move!?????? pic.twitter.com/Gzvg0wMZiI