Alejandro Duque named Warner Music Latin America's new president as Iñigo Zabala steps down

Alejandro Duque will be the next president of Warner Music Latin America.

Joining from Universal Music where he was worked for the last 15 years, most recently as MD Universal Music Latin, the exec will take up his new post in August.

“I’m so excited to be joining Warner Music and have the opportunity to continue its success story," said Duque.

"The incredible music coming out of Latin America continues to seize the imaginations of fans around the world. I want to do more to support talent from our region and help our artists claim their rightful place on the global stage.”

Duque will succeed Iñigo Zabala who is standing down from the role after 30 years, although he will continue to work with Warner Music as an advisor.

“I started working with Warner when I was an artist, and it’s helping amazing artists that’s motivated my whole career," explained Zabala.

"I’ve had many fantastic years at the company, but now is the right time for me to follow my own path while still supporting the artists I love.”

Duque will report to Simon Robson, president, international, recorded music, Warner Music Group, who took stock of the changes at the top table.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Alejandro to Warner Music. He has extensive experience working around the region and has helped drive our industry’s digital transformation. Alejandro also has a fantastic reputation as an innovative leader who always puts his artists’ needs first. He’ll help us continue to grow our reputation as the most artist-friendly record company in the region, building long-term careers for our talent and adding significant value beyond just the streaming market,” he said.



“I’d also like to thank Iñigo for all his service over the years. He’s an incredible exec who has made a huge impact both on our company and the wider Latam music business, and he’s signed and developed some of the biggest and most important Latin artists of all time. I’m delighted that he’ll continue to work very closely with us.”

Last year Warner Music Group’s ADA Worldwide launched a Latin division.