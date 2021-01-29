Alen Torosyan targets global expansion in new Warner Music role

Alen Torosyan has been appointed to the new role of VP, operations, emerging markets at Warner Music, the major has revealed.

With an expansive brief to support Warner Music’s expansion plans. Torosyan will be be based in London reporting to Alfonso Perez-Soto, president, emerging markets. He has been with the major since 2015 and played a key role in the divestment process following its acquisition of the Parolphone label group.

He moves into the new role from his previous position as business and legal affairs director.

His remit also involves consolidating Warner’s existing emerging markets presence and coordinating legal and business affairs, and finance activities.

Alongside working to expand label services and revenue sources, he will also support of new talent to Warner Music’s international teams.

Alen Torosyan said: “I’m so pleased to have been asked to step-up into this new role. Helping pioneer Warner Music’s expansion into new markets has been a dream job for me over the last few years and I can’t wait to take on this extra responsibility. Many of the people I work with around the globe feel like family and I hope that I’ll get the opportunity to see them again in person soon.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto said: “Alen’s contribution to our international expansion over the last few years has been invaluable. From Istanbul to Mumbai, we’ve overcome challenges and seized opportunities that have enabled us to sign new artists, open new offices and grow our global market share. I’m hugely excited to see what he’ll do next.”

Torosyan began his legal career in London, with spells at Berwin Leighton Paisner and Goldman Sachs. He worked for media law firm Davenport Lyons, where he qualified as a solicitor, and was seconded to work for Warner Music International in 2014. He joined permanently the following year.