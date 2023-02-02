Alex Boateng, Hazel Savage, Paul Hourican & more reveal their hopes for 2023

In the first issue of Music Week of 2023, we gathered more than 100 leading names from across the business to reveal their biggest hopes for 2023. Following parts one and two of our list, today we bring you the third and final portion of the list.

Here, Alex Boateng, Hazel Savage, Paul Hourican and many more open up about the things they're hoping to see from the business this year.

Alex Boateng, co-president, 0207 Def Jam: “My big hope for this year is that we have less meetings.”

Hazel Savage, VP, music intelligence, SoundCloud: “I hope the industry continues to innovate and take ownership of new tech. I hope we see more female and minority founders building music tech start-ups. And I hope we have a great time, that’s what we are in music for!”

Paul Hourican, global head of music operations, TikTok: “I hope music continues to drive the conversation.”

Chris Price, head of music, BBC Radio 1/1Xtra: “More places for artists to build relationships with fans, more places for fans to seek active experiences with artists and creators, and more airplay in the charts…”

Sheniece Charway, artist partnerships manager, Black music & culture, YouTube: “I would love to see more Black execs in positions of power.”

Jeff Smith, head of music, BBC Radio 2 & 6 Music: “I hope all of us in music and broadcasting continue to value human curation and that the industry learns how to harness new technologies, AI and algorithms positively.”

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS For Music: “2023 will undoubtedly bring new challenges, with the threats of high inflation and a difficult economic climate. We are, however, optimistic about making positive changes.”

Hannah Overton, managing director, Europe, Secretly Group: “I hope that all music companies can make progress with their sustainability work. As an industry, we can help each other to do better. How incredible would it be if it was normal for all companies to measure their carbon footprint by using fantastic tools such as IMPALA’s Carbon Calculator to start making further reductions?”

Rob Harrison, artist manager/founder, Listen Generously: “More listening, diversity, kindness and truth. And more music than meetings.”

Anya Du Sauzay, head of marketing, Parlophone: “A continued focus on diversity and inclusivity both inside labels and for our artists. We need to continue to make sure that the pledges made during #BlackOutTuesday are more than just a social media moment and really hold ourselves to account.”

Ellie Prohan, DJ, KISS: “I hope that more doors open up to independent artists and that those who are part of the artistic process are paid and encouraged to own their own craft. Also, that there is more representation for intersectionality within the music industry to inspire and encourage the youth and minorities that there is a space for them.”

Emma Bownes, VP, venue programming (Europe), The O2: “It’s my hope that venues and tours focus on their environmental impact. At The O2, we’re working hard to try and minimise our environmental impact and sustainability will be at the forefront of our plans for the years ahead.”

Michael Adex, CEO, NQ: “More collaboration. With the world being so open, it allows for more opportunities, but I feel at times people can neglect the power of collaboration. Working together undoubtedly leads to more opportunity for success and it’s something I hope to see more of in 2023.”

Callum Reece, creative director/co-head of artist development, One House: “I’d love to see the industry as a whole pouring more love and support into junior roles within companies. There is such a hotbed of talent, but it needs to be effectively supported and nurtured. I’d love to see a collective industry push on supporting these individuals and really committing to their future.”

Rebecca Allen, co-president, EMI: “Recognition for the enormous impact music, across sectors, has on the UK and global economy.”

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, CEO, UK Music: “There’s been a number of issues that we have been split on lately, in particular streaming. But we’ve seen that when we are united, we can achieve big things. There are huge challenges ahead, so I hope 2023 can see the industry come together in common interest.”

Kim Frankiewicz, EVP, worldwide A&R, Concord: “My hope is the same as previous years, that songwriters start getting paid more money from streaming platforms!”

Merck Mercuriadis, CEO & founder, Hipgnosis: “Having been left disappointed by the CMA’s failure to act, we have great faith that the DCMS Committee – whose recommendations were ignored – will continue to fight for songwriters and help us take them from the bottom of the economic equation to the top.”

Liz Goodwin, GM, Atlantic: “That we continue to put even more focus on and do everything we can to support the next generation of executives coming into the industry.”

Faron McKenzie, head of BBC Radio 1Xtra: “To see more UK artists continue to explore ways to give back to their communities in the same way Jamal Edwards did. Black music doesn’t exist without Black culture and our communities, so we must do everything we can to protect them.”

Nadia Khan, chair, AIM & founder, Women In CTRL: “My big hope is to tackle the gender pay gap. It’s quite frustrating to see the same figures being published year after year.”

Matt Wilkinson, DJ, Apple Music: “More technicolour, more grandiosity, more bravado and less playing it safe!”

Dominique Casimir, chief content officer, BMG: “I hope that artists and songwriters can get back on to a more regular and less disruptive touring schedule, that we find a viable solution for plant-based vinyl manufacturing, that we continue to build a strong platform for artists and songwriters to support them in their creative path, and that music gets paid fairly.”

Tega Oghenejobo, COO, Mavin Records: “I’m hoping that DSPs will continue to bring in new ways to help grow developing artists. I’m also hoping we are able to increase the profitability of touring and festivals. I’m looking out for new players in the digital space in terms of content creation and fan experiences as well. One other thing that I’m excited about is increasing sync licences within movies, games and series. We need to take care of the people who are behind some of the biggest records in terms of publishing, so I’m hoping we can increase value there as an industry.”

Cassandra Gracey, president, 4th Floor Creative: “Let’s all break some UK talent globally – it’s time!”

Steve Homer, CEO, AEG Presents UK: “It’s a very simple request: I’d like to see the return of the industry we recognise from pre-March 2020.”

Henrie Kwushue, DJ, KISS: “My hope for the UK industry in 2023 is to see UK R&B and music made by Black women taken more seriously. I’d hate to see a case of another one of our great talents to have to go to America to find fame when it’s easily doable right here where they grew up. So that’s what I’d love to see happen this year.”

Louis Bloom, president, Island: “Breaking more acts. We are in a great place at Island with FLO, Dylan, Nia Archives and more on the roster, and across the industry it really is exciting again. Breaking new acts is great for all of us.”

Nigel Elderton, MD and European president, Peermusic: “That we can find solutions to resolve our data issues and ensure that songwriters and artists can be confident that the use of their work is being properly reported and remunerated.”

Jessica Agombar, songwriter: “I hope writers will get more acknowledgement from labels and be paid, credited and respected just as producers are. There should be a writer’s fee as there is a production fee and my hope is for labels to start appreciating writers more. Hopefully 2023 is the year.”

Ahmed Hussain, head of BBC, Asian Network: “There are some really exciting British Asian rappers who are making waves and we have been supporting them from the beginning. I want to see the wider industry pay more heed to what British Asian artists are doing – it may pleasantly surprise them!”

Kim Bayley, CEO, ERA: “That we can continue to make progress in reassuring artists and songwriters about the benefits of streaming.”

Claire Mas, COO, Drift: “I hope we see more artists take ownership of their relationship with fans. There are countless chances to give away short-form content for free on any DSP or social channel, but in the space Driift works in we’ve seen huge opportunities to curate your own ticketed event, and then reap the benefits by making it a key tentpole moment for a campaign.”

Peter Leathem, CEO, PPL: “UK Music’s Ten-Point Plan has been key to helping organisations across the industry become more equitable, diverse and inclusive, including PPL. We are looking forward to all the good progress continuing in 2023 across the music industry and this translating into achieving the targets that we have been setting ourselves.”

Helen Smith, executive chair, IMPALA: “My hope is for all artists to receive contemporary digital royalty rates. For more countries to adopt the French approach to industry agreements on remuneration and boost labels’ ability to invest through tax credits. And for services to grow the digital pie and test the models in IMPALA’s streaming proposals.”

David Mogendorff, head of music, TikTok UK: “Everyone needs to pull together. Let’s continue to support and provide opportunities for artists of all backgrounds to connect with audiences, because music is something that creates life-changing opportunities and brings people together.”