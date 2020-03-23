Alex Boateng leaves Island Records

Alex Boateng has left his position as president of urban at Island Records.

The news comes after Music Week reported that his brother Alec is on the way out of Atlantic Records, where he is head of A&R. Sources confirmed that Alec Boateng is leaving his role at Atlantic, which he has held since 2018.

Music Week has subsequently learned that Alex Boateng is staying within Universal Music Group, but reports that the Boateng brothers are set to front a new Def Jam operation in the UK are unconfirmed at this stage.

Alex Boateng headed up Island’s urban division, which launched in March 2017, as revealed by Music Week.

He oversaw the growth of the department, appointing A&R Adele White and marketing head Johnny Brocklehurst in 2018. White recently spoke to Music Week about the Top 10 campaign for M Huncho’s latest mixtape, Huncholini The 1st.

Boateng (above left) is pictured with Island Records US president Darcus Beese.