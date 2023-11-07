Alexandra Condon named VP of public policy & government affairs at Warner Music Group

Alexandra Condon has been appointed as VP of public policy and government affairs at Warner Music Group.

She will act as the major’s primary point of contact for policymakers in the EU and its member states, as well as the UK and other European countries.

Her brief also includes working closely with trade associations and other stakeholders to anticipate risks and opportunities, providing strategic guidance to WMG’s leadership, and publicly advocating on behalf of the music company.

Condon will be based in London and report to Mark Baker, WMG’s SVP, public policy and government affairs, and will also collaborate closely with senior leaders across the company’s corporate, recorded music and publishing divisions.

She joins the music company from PRS For Music, where she worked for more than a decade.

Alexandra Condon said: “I’m excited to be joining Warner Music Group. This is a pivotal time for the music industry, with many exciting challenges and opportunities in front of us. It’s never been more important to ensure policymakers understand our business and the need for a legal framework that enables us to keep investing in artists and songwriters.”

Mark Baker added: “Ali’s extensive music and public policy background will be a great asset to Warner Music Group. In her previous roles she has successfully campaigned for strong copyright legislation in both the UK and EU. We’re delighted to welcome her to the team!”

Condon began her career as an account executive at Modus Publicity, the global creative brand communications agency, before joining PRS For Music in 2013. She rose through the ranks in the organisation to become its head of policy and public affairs.