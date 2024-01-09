Alfredo Delgadillo appointed CEO & president of Universal Music Mexico

Alfredo Delgadillo has been appointed CEO & president of Universal Music Mexico.

Based in Mexico City, Delgadillo will report directly to Jesus Lopez, chairman/CEO, Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula.

Delgadillo has served as MD of Universal Music Mexico since 2017. In his newly expanded role, Delgadillo will continue leading Universal Music Mexico, and will also add leadership of regional Mexican Label Fonovisa-Disa to his responsibilities.

“Under his leadership, Universal Music Mexico has become a powerhouse in breaking and expanding the global reach of its local artists, including Lasso, Danna Paola and Mon Laferte among others,” said a statement. “He has overseen innovative and creative strategies to take UMG’s international acts to the top of the Mexican charts and was responsible for the development and consolidation of Global Talent Services (GTS) as a best-in-class organisation for live music and management in Mexico, organising successful live events for artists including Morat, Feid, Aitana and Danna Paola, among many others.”

Delgadillo began his career at Universal Music Mexico in 1998, as international marketing manager, and in 2003 he joined EMI Music Mexico where he was promoted through different areas of the business, holding positions of marketing director, digital & new business director and commercial & music services director. He was in charge of music projects such as Zoe, Paty Cantu, Moderatto, Alejandra Guzman, Timbiriche, Robbie Williams, Coldplay and Gorillaz, among others.

With the acquisition of EMI by UMG in 2013, he once again became part of the Universal team as general manager of Universal Music Mexico. In 2017 he was promoted to his most recent role as MD of Universal Music Mexico, where he has played a key role in the development of domestic talents including Mon Laferte and Caloncho, while contributing to the success in Mexico of international artists such as J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Juanes, David Bisbal, Gloria Trevi, Metallica, U2 and Taylor Swift.

Alfredo Delgadillo said: “We are in a unique moment of growth for Latin music and regional Mexican music, so this new responsibility comes with an even stronger commitment to continue growing the success and reach of our artists both in Mexico and around the world, alongside growing our live and management businesses. Now with the addition of the Fonovisa-Disa labels, I am looking forward to working closely with its leader Antonio Silva, for whom I have absolute respect and their entire team to ensure that the legacy of Fonovisa-Disa, as the symbol and leader of regional Mexican music, continues to grow and expand to the rest of the world.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity and the trust that has been placed in me throughout my career and now in this new professional challenge. The support of the entire UMG team will be integral to continuing to make history and furthering Latin music culture around the world.”

Jesus Lopez, chairman/CEO, Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula, said: “Alfredo is an executive with extensive experience in all fields of entertainment, including records, management and touring. He has incredible leadership capacity and a great track record of developing and integrating young executives into his teams. These are among the many reasons for his ongoing success at Universal Music Mexico. I wish him every success in his new mission within the company. He has the support of our entire team.”