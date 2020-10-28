Alibaba partners with Bravado on superstar artists' merch for Chinese market

Alibaba Group has partnered with Bravado to help bring artists’ merchandise and exclusive collaborations to Chinese consumers.

The Bravado store will launch today on Tmall Global, the largest cross-border business-to-consumer marketplace in China, and will showcase merchandise from artists including Tupac, Guns N’ Roses, The Rolling Stones and Bob Marley.

Taylor Swift will be the store’s first featured artist. Other artist collections and collaborations will be added each month.

The store launch will be the first time that merchandise from Taylor Swift’s Folklore campaign will be available in China. In addition, Swift will debut her newest collection exclusively on Tmall Global during Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, giving Chinese shoppers access to it for two full weeks before anyone else in the world. The collections will also be offered through Alibaba Group's Hey Box marketing channel.

Each month, the store will offer a specially curated range of products inspired and influenced by each featured act. These will include new and exclusive products and seasonal ranges, to coincide with album releases, tours, classic catalogues and other product innovations.

Universal Music China together with Bravado will work closely within Tmall Global and Alibaba’s ecosystem to help expand fan reach and interactivity through its technology and entertainment channels.

“We’re extremely pleased to partner with Bravado to give fans in China the opportunity to connect with these remarkable musicians,” said Emma Lee, head of fashion for Tmall Global and Kaola, Alibaba Group. “Through this partnership, Chinese consumers will be able to access exclusive merchandise from their favorite international recording artists that we know they will enjoy.”

John Habbouch, GM and CFO, Bravado, said: “At Bravado our mission is to amplify artist initiatives and create moments and experiences beyond music. This partnership with Tmall Global, in conjunction with our colleagues at Universal Music China, will provide both international and domestic artists with opportunities to engage more deeply with fans in China, and to continue to reach new consumers and audiences around the world.”