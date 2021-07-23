Alice Beal promoted to MD at Insanity Records

Alice Beal has been promoted to the position of managing director at Insanity Records.

She will continue to report to Andy Varley, founder and CEO of Insanity Group.

Beal joined Insanity Records as label manager in 2016 and has overseen the growth of the label’s roster and executive team, most recently as general manager.

Since Insanity Records’ inception in 2015, Beal has spearheaded No.1 campaigns for Tom Grennan and Craig David, as well as breakthrough star Joy Crookes.

Alice Beal was recently interviewed by Music Week as part of our feature on Insanity Group and its founder Andy Varley.

Alice has played an integral role in establishing a vibrant and dynamic culture at Insanity Andy Varley

Andy Varley said: “Alice has played an integral role in establishing a vibrant and dynamic culture at Insanity, and the success that we have enjoyed is testament to her commitment to our artists and executive development. We have an incredible roster and a phenomenal team, and this year is already shaping up to be our best yet.”

Alice Beal said: “I feel very proud and fortunate to have grown alongside the label and to have played a part in its success to date. To now be leading the team is a huge personal achievement for me. I can’t wait to continue nurturing and developing our brilliant team, and also the exceptional talent we are lucky enough to work with. With new music from Joy Crookes, Dan D’lion and Aida Lae, as well as the continued rise of Tom Grennan the next phase of our story is set to be an exciting one.”

Click here for Andy Varley on seven of his biggest deals.

Subscribers can click here to read our Music Week Interview with Andy Varley.