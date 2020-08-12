All the winners from the AIM Independent Music Awards 2020

AJ Tracey, Sarathy Korwar, Flying Lotus, FKA Twigs, Moses Boyd and Arlo Parks were among the big prize winners at the AIM Independent Music Awards' first ever virtual ceremony.

The 10th annual event saw Korwar take Best Independent Album for his second studio album, More Arriving, producer Flying Lotus claim Best Independent Track for his Anderson Paak collaboration More and FKA Twigs awarded Best [Difficult] Second Album for Magdalene.

Music Week cover stars Boyd and Parks (pictured) took home UK Independent Breakthrough and One To Watch, respectively, while Korean-American electronic artist Yaeji received International Breakthrough and Freya Ridings bagged the PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist.

Little Simz and AJ Tracey gave live performances in a state-of-the-art extended reality studio after picking up the Pioneer Award and Innovator Award, respectively. The ceremony was hosted by BBC Radio 1/1Xtra DJ Tiffany Calver.

The independent community has risen to the challenge of Covid Paul Pacifico, AIM

In his opening speech, AIM CEO Paul Pacifico said: "It has without doubt been an incredibly challenging year for everyone and at this year at AIM’s Independent Music Awards, we get the chance to really celebrate the community’s resilience, creativity and innovation that saw independent music continue to break boundaries and push the envelope in spite of all the restrictions around us.

"The independent community has risen to the challenge of Covid and the sense of collaboration and mutual support that has helped us in these difficult times is a real reminder of the importance of the human connections within our businesses as well as our personal lives."

After being named Indie Champion, IMPALA's Helen Smith said: “I can think of many many people who should get this Indie Champion award, across the European sector. And on the IMPALA board where a lot of decisions are taken that I think quite a few people would have described as a bit crazy. But maybe that’s why we’re getting this award today, because sometimes you just have to do crazy things. And like a champion you have to run like hell, don’t look around, and hold on.”

The event included a tribute performance to legendary drummer Tony Allen from Damon Albarn and Allen’s long-time friends and collaborators Ezra Collective’s Femi Koleoso, Gorillaz’ Seye Adelekan and Remi Kabaka Jr, along with Allen’s The Good, The Bad & The Queen bandmate Simon Tong.

In a further tribute, Koleoso curated a special medley featuring UK jazz scene’s leading lights Nubya Garcia, Mutale Chashi, Tobi Adenaike, Elias Atkinson, Richie Seivwright, Deschanel Gordon, Junior Alli, alongside Koleoso. Allen’s brother Ignatius Allen picked up the Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in association with Merlin on behalf of Allen who received the award posthumously.

Alongside a surprise performance and the world-first live performance of their new track Nerves Of Steel, Erasure’s Vince Clarke was named as the first recipient of the Special Recognition Award for his work as part of Erasure, Depeche Mode and Yazoo, having worked closely with legendary indie label Mute for more than 40 years.

The full list of AIM Independent Music Awards winners is as follows:

UK INDEPENDENT BREAKTHROUGH IN ASSOCIATION WITH YOUTUBE MUSIC

MOSES BOYD

BEST CREATIVE PACKAGING IN ASSOCIATION WITH SIGNATURE BREW

DIGGA D – DOUBLE TAP DIARIES

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD IN ASSOCIATION WITH FUGA

VINCE CLARKE

INDIE CHAMPION IN ASSOCIATION WITH MCPS

HELEN SMITH

BEST SMALL LABEL IN ASSOCIATION WITH KEY PRODUCTION

SPEEDY WUNDERGROUND

BEST INDEPENDENT REMIX IN ASSOCIATION WITH DESIGNSCENE

LAFAWNDAH – TOURIST X NÍDIA REWORK

ONE TO WATCH IN ASSOCIATION WITH BBC MUSIC INTRODUCING

ARLO PARKS (WINNER)

BEST INDEPENDENT VIDEO IN ASSOCIATION WITH VEVO

THE HOWL & THE HUM – THE ONLY BOY RACER LEFT ON THE ISLAND

INNOVATOR AWARD IN ASSOCIATION WITH AMAZON MUSIC

AJ TRACEY

BEST [DIFFICULT] SECOND ALBUM IN ASSOCIATION WITH PROPER MUSIC

FKA TWIGS – MAGDALENE

INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH IN ASSOCIATION WITH DEEZER

YAEJI

PIONEER AWARD IN ASSOCIATION WITH EVOKE STUDIOS

LITTLE SIMZ

PPL AWARD FOR MOST PLAYED NEW INDEPENDENT ARTIST

FREYA RIDINGS

BEST INDEPENDENT ALBUM IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPOTIFY

SARATHY KORWAR – MORE ARRIVING

BEST LIVE ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

BEST INDEPENDENT TRACK IN ASSOCIATION WITH FACEBOOK

FLYING LOTUS – MORE (FT. ANDERSON .PAAK)

BEST INDEPENDENT LABEL IN ASSOCIATION WITH PIAS

JAZZ RE:REFRESHED

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC IN ASSOCIATION WITH MERLIN

TONY ALLEN

PHOTO: Anthony Harvey