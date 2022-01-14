Amber Grimes joins LVRN executive team

LVRN has appointed Amber Grimes as executive vice president/GM of LVRN Records and as a partner in LVRN Management.

The Atlanta-based company is home to acts including Summer Walker and 6Lack, and Grimes has been brought in to oversee operations across all of its divisions, while developing new strategies and marketing plans. Her remit is to expand LVRN’s global reach.

Grimes said: “It was important to me to take the skills I’ve acquired over the years and apply them all to a forward-thinking business. And that’s exactly what LVRN has built. The founders and I also all came up together in Atlanta so joining forces at this point in our careers is like Voltron coming together. It’s powerful.”

LVRN president Tunde Balogun said: “Amber has become one of the most well-respected executives in the industry through her early work with artists in Atlanta, major labels and streaming. In her amazing career, she has amassed a high level of management and creative marketing expertise all of which will be of huge value to us as we continue to expand our business around the world.”

Grimes joins LVRN after three years at Capitol Records where she served as SVP, global creative. She previously ran her own brand management agency and has served in artist and label marketing at Spotify.

She joins the company’s five partners, Junia Abaidoo, Justice Baiden, Sean “Famoso” McNicol,Carlon Ramong, and Balogun. Read Music Week’s 2021 profile on team LVRN here.