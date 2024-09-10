Amuse hires Daniel Copleston to launch sync department

Amuse has added in-house sync to its range of services for clients.

The services company for the self-releasing and independent artist sector has appointed Daniel Copleston as head of synchronisation.

Amuse’s digital distribution service is complemented by boutique artist services. The Stockholm-based company supports talent globally with tailored licensing deals, ranging from funding and revenue optimisation to artist marketing, publishing and sync as the latest addition.

Amuse’s licensed catalogue includes 8,000-plus recordings from more than 300 artists, such as Yot Club, Emei, Stela Cole, Hotel Ugly, Mind’s Eye, Julie, Vundabar and 80purppp. All artists stay in control of their masters and future releases.

Our vast access to demographics and streaming data creates great synergies for sync opportunities Sean Staranka

“Daniel is a fantastic addition to the Amuse team, and we are thrilled to welcome him,” said Sean Staranka, head of artist marketing at Amuse. “The growth of our licensed catalogue shows that people are resonating with these tracks, and our vast access to demographics and streaming data creates great synergies for sync opportunities. Daniel’s experience and eagerness to spearhead our move into sync services will bring great value to Amuse’s roster.”

Daniel Copleston most recently worked at PIAS. As sync & brand partnerships manager, he managed sync placements across several platforms, from TV shows and films to video games and advertisements. Prior to that, he was the sync and licensing coordinator at Cooking Vinyl.

“With brands releasing so much more content online today, artists have more sync placement opportunities than ever to help reach new audiences,” said Daniel Copleston. “Amuse artists are killing it in streaming. They have a huge untapped opportunity to get sync placements, and I’m really happy that I’m the guy they chose to make that happen.”